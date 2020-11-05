Lockdowns are rubbish, but lockdowns with a stacked sporting calendar to watch are slightly less rubbish.

And as England battens down the hatches until 3 December, at last sport fans have a feast of action to get us through.

The Masters, the Autumn Nations Cup, the ATP Tour Finals and an England cricket tour are among the treats coming up.

Throw in mouth-watering football fixtures and Lewis Hamilton’s pursuit of another Formula 1 world title, and you’ll have little time for much else.

So read on to plan what to watch and where and when to watch it during Lockdown 2.

Golf: The Masters

Five months later than usual, Augusta will finally welcome golf’s great and good from 13-16 November.

Last year’s fairytale victory for Tiger Woods will take some topping. But Bryson DeChambeau can make it back-to-back majors following his US Open win in September.

Watch live action from all four rounds on Sky Sports or catch highlights on the BBC.

Rugby Union: Autumn Nations Cup

Coronavirus wreaked havoc on the rugby calendar, but the silver lining is an exciting new tournament.

With the usual autumn international programme shelved for a year, Six Nations organisers stepped into the breach.

Georgia and Fiji are the teams joining the usual suspects for a four-week tournament that kicks off on Friday 13 November.

England’s first fixture, against Georgia, is on Saturday 14 November at 3pm.

Most games are being shown exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, with the rest on Channel 4.

13 Nov: Ireland v Wales, Group A, 7pm, Channel 4

14 Nov: Italy v Scotland, Group B, 12.45pm, Amazon

14 Nov: England v Georgia, Group A, 3pm, Amazon

15 Nov: France v Fiji, Group B, KO TBC, Amazon

21 Nov: Italy v Fiji, Group B, 12.45pm, Amazon

21 Nov: England v Ireland, Group A, 3pm, Channel 4 and Amazon

21 Nov: Wales v Georgia, Group A, 5.15pm, Amazon

22 Nov: Scotland v France, Group B, 3pm, Amazon

28 Nov: Scotland v Fiji, Group B, 1.45pm, Amazon

28 Nov: Wales v England, Group A, 4pm, Amazon

28 Nov: France v Italy, Group B, 8pm, Amazon

29 Nov: Ireland v Georgia, Group A, 2pm, Channel 4

Teams face same-ranked opponents from the other group in the final round, to be played on 5 and 6 December and shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Football: Various, ongoing

A condensed 2020-21 season means barely a day goes by without some football to watch.

But here are the highlights, including champions Liverpool’s trip to Manchester City, of the next month.

Saturday 7 November: Everton v Manchester United, Premier League, 12:30pm, BT Sport

Sunday 8 November: Manchester City v Liverpool, Premier League, 4:30pm, Sky Sports

Sunday 15 November: Belgium v England, Nations League, 7:45pm, Sky Sports

Sunday 15 November: Arsenal v Chelsea, Women’s Super League, 2:30pm, BT Sport

Saturday 21 November: Tottenham v Man City, Premier League, 5:30pm, Sky Sports

Sunday 29 November: Chelsea v Tottenham, Premier League, 4:30pm, Sky Sports

Tuesday 1 December: Liverpool v Ajax, Champions League, 8pm, BT Sport

Wednesday 2 December: Manchester United v PSG, Champions League, 8pm, BT Sport

Cricket: England and IPL

England’s cricketers jet off to South Africa in November for two limited-overs series.

The first of three Twenty20 internationals is on the 27th, with the one-day series following in December.

Below are the T20 fixtures and how to watch them.

27 Nov: South Africa v England, 1st T20, Cape Town, 4pm, Sky Sports

29 Nov: South Africa v England, 2nd T20, Paarl, 13:30pm, Sky Sports

1 Dec: South Africa v England, 3rd T20, Cape Town, 4pm, Sky Sports

Can’t wait for that? The Indian Premier League final is on Tuesday 10 November, live on Sky Sports.

Tennis: ATP Finals

London’s O2 hosts the ATP Finals for the last time (for a while, anyway) this year and, sadly, fans will be absent.

The tournament, set to feature Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and the six other best-performing male players this year, is available to watch in full, however.

Round-robin matches start on Sunday 15 November, with the finals the following Sunday.

Amazon Prime Video is showing it all, while the BBC2 has selected sessions,

Formula 1: Turkish and Bahrain GPs

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his seventh world title and can clinch it at the Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday 15 November.

Hamilton will be confirmed as champion for the sixth time in seven years as long as team-mate Valtteri Bottas doesn’t beat him by more than seven points.

In the unlikely event he is made to wait, the Briton can wrap it up at in Bahrain on 29 November.

All races are live on Sky Sports.

Any other lockdown sport?

Absolutely. Cycling fans can catch the conclusion to the Vuelta a Espana, which finishes on Sunday 8 November, on Eurosport.

And boxing, Kell Brook faces Terence Crawford in the early hours of 15 November, while British heavyweights Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce clash on 28 November.