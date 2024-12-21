Our film editor’s 15 best movies of 2024, from Dune to Poor Things

Dune Part 2 is one of our film editor’s picks of the year

It’s been a hugely significant year for the movies: Hollywood got back to work after the 2023 strikes, the superhero genre continued to nosedive and nostalgic sequels were all the rage.

As the year wraps up, City AM Film Editor Victoria Luxford picks her 15 best movies of the year.

The Holdovers (January)

Destined to become a perennial festive favourite, the story of a misanthropic teacher, rebellious student, and grieving school cook spending Christmas together in a boarding school is one that will warm the heart for years to come. A fantastic turn as ever from Paul Giammati.

All of Us Strangers (January)

Unjustly ignored at the Oscars, Andrew Haigh’s supernaturally tinged drama is a showcase for exactly why everyone’s talking about Paul Mescal this year. His tender on-screen romance with the equally brilliant Andrew Scott will fill your heart and bring tears to the eyes.

Poor Things (January)

Emma Stone rightly took home Best Actress at the Oscars for her lead role in Yorgos Lanthimos’ strange and beautiful Frankenstein-inspired dark comedy. It may not be one to watch with the family this Christmas, but it approaches feminism in a manner that few films would dare.

Best movies of 2024: gritty war dramas, directorial debuts and Wicked on the big screen

The Zone of Interest (February)

Jonathan Glazer landed the Best International Feature at the Oscars for this vital film, following the lives of Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss and his wife Hedwig, played by Sandra Hüller, as they enjoy domestic comfort while ignoring the sounds of horror just over the fence. An astonishing work that reminds us of the mundanity of evil.

Dune Part 2 (March)

The rise of Timothee Chalamet continued in a rare sequel that lives up to its predecessor. Expanding director Denis Villeneuve’s jaw-dropping sci-fi world, this second half cements Dune’s status as a classic of the genre, and proves smart movies can also be successful.

Spaceman (March)

Adam Sandler playing an astronaut talking to an alien spider may sound like a pitch for a comedy, but this touching drama from director Johan Renck, behind TV’s Chernobyl, offers the rare chance to see Sandler playing a serious role in a touching story that celebrates what it is to be human.

Late Night With The Devil (March)

Made for less than the wig budget for Wicked (probably), this inventive found footage horror brought demonic possession to late night TV, doing a lot with limited resources. David Dastmalchian, a talented character actor known for supporting roles in blockbusters, gave the film a lot of heart in a rare but deserved leading role.

Robot Dreams (March)

Set in an alternative New York City, a lonely dog orders a robot for companionship, only for the pair to become separated. The epitome of an emotional rollercoaster, this traditionally animated film has you in tears without a word of dialogue spoken.

Monkey Man (April)

Dev Patel’s directorial debut was a celebration of action franchises like John Wick and The Raid, with a bit of a computer game aesthetic. It wasn’t perfect, but the India-set tale of revenge showed that the Slumdog Millionaire star has a lot to offer behind the camera.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (May)

A prequel to the seminal Fury Road, Furiosa flopping at the box office was a crying shame. A very different film to its predecessor, it nonetheless featured some classic action moments as well as standout performances from Anya Taylor-Joy and a delightfully outrageous Chris Hemsworth.

Inside Out 2 (June)

The first genuine Pixar classic of the 2020s, the emotional heart of the original returns as Riley hits puberty. The film reminds us what Pixar does best: framing tough subjects, in this case anxiety, in a way that is accessible for everyone.

Kneecap (August)

This is an astonishing indie about a group of rappers in Belfast who make rhymes in Gaelic, an act that embraces their cultural past while also fighting for the future. Beneath the excellent gags and drug taking montages is a film that demands to be heard.

The Substance (September)

Demi Moore has never been better in a media satire that feels like several punches to the face. As an aging celebrity who takes a mysterious drug to produce a younger version of herself, the star spearheaded a ferocious body horror that has to be seen to be believed.

Conclave (November)

A papal mystery that, at the time of writing, is many pundits’ favourite to win Best Picture at The Oscars. I’m not sure it would be my pick, but that is no slight against a compelling moral maze led by Ralph Fiennes at his very best.

Wicked Part One (November)

There was a lot of hype for this Broadway adaptation, and it was all worth it, becoming one of our best movies of 2024. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are remarkable together, in a film that brings The Wonderful World of Oz to life. Big screen musicals don’t get much better than this.