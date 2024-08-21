Five stars: Kneecap film is among the best of the year

Kneecap, the rap group that perform in the Irish language, tell their story in a riotous rise to fame comedy-drama.

Liam Ó Hannaidh and Naoise Ó Cairealláin are listless members of ‘The Ceasefire Generation’ in West Belfast, living off dealing drugs and avoiding the police. One night, when Liam gets arrested, an Irish interpreter (JJ “DJ Próvaí” Ó Dochartaigh) discovers the pair’s Irish rap lyrics, and offers to put them to music. The trio form Kneecap, a group whose cult following begins to draw the ire of authorities and dissident groups as Northern Ireland debates whether to formally recognise the Irish language.

While all three members of the group play themselves, much of the plot is fictionalised. However, like Eminem’s drama 8 Mile (a big inspiration here), it’s less about dramatising facts than it is finding the spirit of their work. With the energy and urgency of something like Trainspotting, this is a celebration of rebellion, of telling your story in your own words.

It also happens to hit all the tonal beats perfectly, wrapping a serious subject in side-splitting humour, while breaking your heart with side plots such as the one about Naoise’s absent father (Michael Fassbender), an activist who faked his own death. Like many of the characters in the film, Kneecap drags the audience along until the music, wit, and anger become irresistible.

The trio have amazing chemistry, playing unintentional revolutionaries who simply want to rap about getting high but somehow spark a movement. At one point narrator Liam comments “it’s a weird thing to be seen when you come from a place that doesn’t want you to exist”. While liberties may have been taken with the facts, this message is as real as can be. These are young men born to displacement, reclaiming some of themselves through music. Fassbender has a small but important role, and lights up the screen every time he appears with his thousand-mile stare.

One of the best films of the year in any language, Kneecap’s lack of polish is exactly what makes it so captivating. Rather than a history lesson, the film is a battle cry that will ring in your ears for some time after.

Kneecap is in cinemas from 23rd August