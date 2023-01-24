“A truly historic moment”: Irish filmmakers respond to record haul of 14 Oscar nominations for 2023

The Oscar nominations for 2023 have been revealed at a ceremony in Los Angeles and it is a huge year for Irish talent.

Paul Mescal and Colin Farrell are both nominated for Best Actor, Mescal for indie hit Aftersun and Farrell for drama-comedy The Banshees of Inisherin. In total there has been a record 14 nominations for Irish film, more than there ever have been. Banshees, starring Farrell and Brendon Gleeson, is up for the biggest haul, nominated for Best Movie, Supporting Actress, Supporting Actor, Best Actor, Film Editing, Original Screenplay and Music.

The Quiet Girl was also nominated, and their creators are some of the earliest Irish filmmakers to have responded to the news, calling their nomination “a truly historic and meaningful moment for Irish film.” Their film is the first Irish language film to be nominated for Best International Feature Film.

An Irish Goodbye also received a nomination for Best Live Action Short, giving Irish film-making a further boost. An Irish Goodbye is a family drama about a pair of brothers uniting after their mother’s untimely death, and The Quiet Girl is another drama about a neglected nine-year-old girl who spends the summer on a farm with a loving family.

The Quiet Girl writer-director Colm Bairéad and producer, Cleona Ní Chrualaoi said: “We are honoured beyond words that An Cailín Ciúin / The Quiet Girl has been nominated for the 95th Academy Awards. This is a truly historic and meaningful moment for Irish film, the Irish people and the Irish language. Never before has an Irish film been nominated in this category. Never before has Irish-language art been given such a platform. This film has been an extraordinary labour of love and it has been a joy to see audiences the world over take it into their hearts.

“Our sincere thanks to the members of the Academy for embracing An Cailín Ciúin / The Quiet Girl and giving her a voice. Our huge thanks also to the funders of this film; TG4, Screen Ireland and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, to the Irish Film and Television Academy, Bankside Films and to all of our wonderful distributors around the world.”

The Irish Film & Television Academy tweeted their congratulations, calling the haul “spectacular news.” Ireland’s national theatre, the Abbey Theatre, also sent their congratulations, saying: “What a year for Irish cinema, the Irish language and Irish artists across the world. Roll on March 12th!”

