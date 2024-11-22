Wicked film review: Ariana Grande helps this musical really fly

More than two decades after the production was first staged, Wicked makes it to the big screen in the first of a two-part adaptation. Arriving on a tornado of publicity, expectations are high for the Broadway favourite, but can it be just as popular on film?

For the uninitiated, Wicked presents an alternative history behind The Wizard of Oz’s Wicked Witch of The West. Going back to her youth, we meet her as Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), a bright young woman ostracised by Oz society for being born with green skin. Accompanying her sister to the prestigious Shiz University, she displays magical powers that catch the attention of headmistress Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh). Reluctantly rooming with popular student Galinda (Ariana Grande), she slowly bonds with future Good Witch as she hopes to gain the attention of the mysterious Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum).

For those who have seen the show, the film covers everything up to the first act, and from the first frame it’s nothing short of miraculous. Creating Oz in a way that has to be seen on the biggest screen possible, it’s a colourful and joyous story about embracing your difference. Director John M. Chu, who made 2021 musical adaptation In The Heights as well as 2018’s Crazy Rich Asians, proves more than up to the task of capturing the vast scale of the story while also retaining the humanity of the characters. As you would expect, the musical numbers are jaw-dropping, with the student ball scene and the epic Defying Gravity likely to bring tears to your eyes.

Perhaps one of the most appealing things about Wicked is how the story avoids the pitfalls of modern commercial cinema. Yes, it’s a spin-off of The Wizard of Oz, but this builds strongly upon the foundations of the original film. Furthermore, this Part One never feels like half a film. Regardless of the quality of next winter’s second instalment, this can be enjoyed entirely on its own merits.

Grande hasn’t done too much acting since finding stardom in the pop world, but much has been made of her love for the musical during the film’s publicity run. For once the hype should be believed: she inhabits the role perfectly as a ditzy cool girl who has a good heart beneath the self-interest. Grande isn’t afraid to look silly in the name of comedy, and makes her on-screen friendship with Elphaba heartwarmingly believable.

Erivo is also sensational, capturing the feeling of what it is to be othered, as well as the strength it takes to walk your own path. As you would expect, both Grammy winners nail the demanding musical numbers. The studio’s plan to re-release the film as a sing-along version for Christmas feels like a smart move.

It’s difficult to predict the next Greatest Showman or Frozen, but Wicked has all the elements to become the next musical blockbuster. A love for the Broadway production and two deeply committed performances make for a spectacle that will make your heart soar.