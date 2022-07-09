Thor: Love and Thunder is a fun romp but this franchise is getting old

Despite eight Marvel Cinematic Universe titles planned for this year (three films, five TV shows plus specials), audiences show no sign of superhero fatigue. May’s Doctor Strange is the second highest grossing release of the year, while Moon Knight and Ms Marvel have introduced new facets to the entertainment juggernaut. Can Taika Waititi, the man who brought fun to Asgard in Thor Ragnarok, keep the momentum going?

Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor, finding himself listless following the events of Avengers: Endgame. He is called back into action to fight Gorr The God Butcher (Christian Bale), a vengeful being who has sworn to kill all gods following the death of his daughter.

However, Thor isn’t alone in his quest: old flame Dr Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) is now Mighty Thor, gaining new powers after finding Thor’s former weapon while fighting cancer.

Child death and terminal illness… happy summer everybody! While Love and Thunder has a downbeat opening, most of the film has the same irreverent spirit as Ragnarok. This is both a strength and a weakness – Waititi is excellent at characterisation, quickly making the two Thors and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) a team to remember with their hilarious rapport. There’s also the return of favourites such as Korg, the rock-based sidekick played by Waititi himself, and a slight correction in terms of Queer representation.

Portman’s reintroduction could have felt awkward, but she and her co-star have more chemistry than ever before. Rather than a bland, interchangeable hero, Jane is vulnerable and goofy in places, while also looking the part when it matters. She gives Hemsworth extra dimension, while also having a compelling journey of her own.

Despite this, it becomes clear quickly that this is a film content to tread old ground. There are too many elements that are similar or worse than last time out, and the film struggles in the crucial dramatic moments.

This isn’t helped by Bale, who completely misjudges the tone and delivers a pantomime performance that feels like a discounted Lord Voldemort. Russell Crowe’s appearance as Zeus, a spiritual successor to Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster, is more cringe than thigh slapping.

Ending on a sweet note, Thor Love and Thunder delivers the visual spectacle fans will be hoping for and, in Portman, another fantastic female hero. However, all the hair metal in the galaxy can’t disguise a franchise that has begun to repeat itself.