Late Night with the Devil review: hits of laughter and terror

Late Night With The Devil is a hilarious and terrifying new horror (Photo: IFC Films and Shudde)

Late Night With The Devil review and star rating: ★★★★

It’s nearly twenty-five years since The Blair Witch Project popularised Found Footage Horror, and since then the technique has been done to death through the Paranormal Activity movies,

Cloverfield, and numerous other imitators. But when a film arrives with a new perspective on the genre, it’s worth tuning in.

Late Night with the Devil presents “recently discovered footage” of Night Owls, a failing ’70s talk

show hosted by Jack Delroy (David Dastmalchian). The show’s Halloween episode hopes to win

viewers back with a sensational guest – a girl who claims to be possessed by The Devil. Her abilities,

and a secret from Delroy’s past, threaten everyone in the studio.

Made by Australian brothers Cameron and Colin Grimes, the film’s low budget adds to the creepiness. Fuzzy ’70s filters are washed over scenes, which makes it easy to feel like you’re watching something from the time. It also manages to be very funny, in a kind of dark way that doesn’t take away from the tension.

Most horrifying, gory moments are punctuated with a grim one liner from a cynical TV type, or Jack himself (“we’ll attempt to commune with The Devil… but not before a word from our sponsors”).

A familiar face as a supporting in actor in films like The Suicide Squad, Dastmalchian is perfectly cast.

He has the unflappable manner of a TV host, while also betraying moments of panic in behind-the-

scenes segments. It’s mostly his show, although Ingrid Torelli is excellent as the possessed Lilly, while

Matrix actor Ian Bliss is spiky as the sceptic insisting it’s all a trick.

The final half hour goes a little over the top, but it’s all part of what makes this such a fun ride.

Late Night with the Devil is a surprising treat, finding the perfect balance between laughter and screams.

Late Night with the Devil is in cinemas from 22 March.

