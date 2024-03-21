Robot Dream is a must-watch Oscar nominated animation movie

Robot Dreams is a wonderful new animation (Photo: Robot Dreams)

Hand drawn animation has had a renaissance of late, with the success of the recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon and Oscar winner The Boy and The Heron. Robot Dreams, which was nominated in the same category as the Studio Ghibli hit, continues that trend with an absolute classic of the genre. Adapted from a 2007 graphic novel by Sara Varon, this film takes place in an alternate 1980s New York.

We meet Dog, a resident of the East Village living a lonely life in his apartment. Longing for companionship, he sees an ad for a mail order robot. He builds his new friend and the pair become inseparable for one glorious summer as Dog teaches Robot the sights and sounds of The Big Apple. However, after a day of fun at the beach Robot becomes rusted, and Dog must find a way to get his pal home.

There isn’t any dialogue, but every frame says a thousand words. Filled to the brim with references to film classics like Woody Allen’s Manhattan, Jaws, and the pictures of Spike Lee, the piece captures a very particular vision of New York – not a realistic one, but one celebrating the vibrant streets portrayed in 80s comedies. Indeed, the first part of the film, where Robot innocently interacts with the world around him, brings to mind fish-out-of water comedies like Splash or Twins.

For a film without any spoken words, sound does play a key part, particularly one Earth Wind and Fire song that becomes a reference point for their journey. Director Pablo Berger has only worked in live action before, but he manages to find huge empathy in this story. The story doesn’t pluck your heartstrings in an obvious way, instead making its point through gentle moments that are devastatingly tender.

The dreams the title refers to aren’t big existential questions, but rather the simple hopes of a character that you very quickly come to adore. While it may not have been victorious at the Oscars, Robot Dreams will be a winner for anyone who sees it. It’s joyous.

Read more: It looks like this guy is the new James Bond – according to reports

Read more: Sky high boozing: 11 new London rooftop bars for spring