Thailand is rethinking luxury with a new breed of private resort, finds Liz Connor

The words ‘Thailand’ and ‘luxury’ aren’t always an obvious pairing. The hedonistic southern end of the country is famous for boozy full moon parties, well-trodden backpacker trails and hordes of tourists who flood to its shores to make the most of the country’s affordable exchange rate. But one island in South Thailand is quietly redefining itself as the next off-yacht haven for the super-rich, away from the crowds of budget travellers and unruly ravers.

Just a 45-minute boat ride from Phuket is Koh Yao Noi, one of the 42 islands in the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Phang Nga Bay. Here you’ll find a glimpse of slow and soulful island living – one that’s largely escaped the over-tourism that’s challenged some of the country’s most idyllic spots over the past two decades. Tucked on the east coast of the tiny unspoilt island is ÀNI, an ultra secluded private resort that’s at the helm of Thailand’s grown-up scene.

To get there, a private speedboat kitted out with freshly husked coconuts and wicker picnic hampers ferries guests away from Phuket’s noisy Rassada pier. On the journey, the spiritual nourishment starts with spectacular views of the bay’s vermillion limestone cliffs at golden hour. Dropping anchor at a deserted wooden jetty, a white tuk-tuk whisks you down dirt roads past seaside fishing huts, protected mangroves and sleepy hillside houses to the beach retreat’s temple-inspired entrance. What sets ÀNI apart from its well heeled neighbours (Six Senses is just down the road) is its next-level exclusivity.

At first glance, the beach escape looks like your average blow-the-budget boutique hotel. The difference? It’s designed for just one group at a time. Whether there are two or twenty of you, you’ve got the run of the whole oceanfront estate. Unlike your average Airbnb, though, an all-inclusive stay here comes with 22 on-site staff, including chefs and spa therapists, to ensure every detail is taken care of. Billing itself as the world’s first private resort, ÀNI has similar outposts in the Dominican Republic, Anguilla and Sri Lanka. This new travel concept is an interesting fusion of a high-end hotel and private home and one that’s thriving in a post-pandemic landscape, according to ÀNI general manager Andrew Gianfranco-Cotel.

Seclusion is the new luxury, not just for A-listers hiding out from paparazzi, but those who can afford a slice of it. According to a recent American Express global travel trends report, lockdown changed our perception of luxury travel. Experiences that offer privacy are fast becoming a sought-after feature of five-star stays. If privacy is what you crave, you’ll find it at ÀNI’s eight vast suites and villas, which have been thoughtfully camouflaged into the hilly vegetation, honouring the traditional architectural style of northern Thailand. At the centre, there’s a 43-metre saltwater infinity pool, a floating dining area, and a well-stocked cocktail bar for boozy sundowners.

There are airy family apartments and pool suites, but the ocean villas prove the rooms to fight over, with squishy king size beds, private plunge pools, a double rainforest shower, and an enormous freestanding bath. Better yet, they boast killer views of Phang Nga Bay and the glittering Andaman Sea beyond. With everything you need in easy reach, it’s tempting to do little else than eat, swim and sleep in the dazzling Thai sunshine. There are plenty of activities to keep you busy though, and ÀNI can assemble a daily itinerary at your request.

With everything organised, it’s almost medicinal to switch off and have the friendly concierge shepherd you from breakfast to bedtime. When in Thailand… Or you can do as much or as little as you like, but it’s pleasing to see that excursions have a spotlight on localism through food, art and experiences. There’s a visit to a local rubber plantation where you can try ‘tapping’ a tree for liquid latex. You can also take a tour of ÀNI Art Academy; the school offers free education for locals who want to learn art and opportunities to sell pieces to visitors. It was set up by ÀNI founder and ex-Wall Street trader Tim Reynolds, who found a lifeline in painting after a car accident left him paraplegic.

In line with its community ethos, ÀNI also brings local creatives on-site to teach crafts like Batik painting or flower garland workshops. Wellness is big on the menu too, with daily Thai and aromatherapy massages available in the treetop spa and sleep-inducing sound healing sessions. There are daily sunrise yoga sessions, Muay Thai boxing classes led by a local champ, and paddleboards, bicycles and kayaks for solo exploration. When the group dynamic gets testing, the 19-square-mile island is lovely to potter around in itself and is renowned for its safety and relaxed pace of life. It’s also a sanctuary for wildlife, including rare hornbills, sea otters and green turtles. There are the run-of-the-mill day trips to Phuket Elephant Sanctuary and the Old Town, but where ÀNI excels is in its hard-to-access excursions, like a traditional longtail boat cruise to a castaway islet called Ko Batang. At this UNESCO-protected hidden beach, you can enjoy a feet-in-the-sand picnic under the massive limestone karst rock formations.

On the sail home, make a pitstop at ‘monkey island’, where you can feed dozens of cheeky, swimming marsupials with the captain’s secret stash of bananas. The resort took great care in organising a morning ride through the island in a convoy of vintage motorbike sidecars to breakfast in a deserted rice paddy. At each excursion, the staff are always one step ahead, so you arrive at the alfresco dining spots to a perfectly curated tablescape with chefs and servers ready to plate up.

Headed up by Lao, a former chef to the Thai royal family, food is another serious matter. Every meal takes place in a different setting across the resort. By day you’re eating an al fresco lunch in a palm-covered bower on the beach; a few hours later, you’re having an intimate barefoot dinner by the pool, surrounded by hanging lanterns. The resort’s culinary strong point is, unsurprisingly, its Thai cuisine. Highlights include a ‘night market’ buffet with classic dishes from every region in the country: punchy Pak Sew Kai dumplings, ladles of steaming noodle soup and buttery roti spiked with fragrant coconut curries. Other Asian cuisines, including Chinese and Japanese fare are just as good, with all-you-can-eat maki rolls, salmon nigiri and fresh lobster claws. The cooking is bold and clever, showing how cooking styles from across the globe can come together to create something truly brilliant.

There are all-day cocktails, freshly squeezed juices and poolside coffees at your table in the blink of an eye. The service is faultless, and matches the eye-watering price tag. Obviously, staying at ÀNI doesn’t come cheap. Prices start at £11,660 per night, so you’ll want to think carefully about those in your inner circle that can split the bill. If you can afford it though, this is next-level luxury done right; a once-in-lifetime spot for a blowout celebration with your nearest and dearest or just some sun-soaked R’n’R in the sand.

Prices start from £11,660 per night for a minimum of six villas, with a minimum 5-night stay on an all-inclusive basis. For more information visit: aniprivateresorts.com

