This is the Christmas gift to end all Christmas gifts

The opportunity to have a bespoke suit tailored: an unusual but personal Christmas gift for 2023

If you’re looking for a super special Christmas gift for a loved one this season, gift them the experience of having a Savile Row suit fitted. From £1,000 for three shirts, and into the tens of thousands for a suit, it’s a seriously memorable idea…

For Savile Row designer Fedro Gaudenzi – and for the rest of us, if we’re being honest – gift cards are boring. Disappointing to give and receive, they feel unimaginative. So how to make the idea more interesting?

Gaudenzi has come up with the idea of gifting a piece of material – but not just any piece of material, the fabric that will be turned into your next tailored suit. Choose the material for a partner or friend, then Gaudenzi will box it up beautifully with a personalised note explaining the experience.

The receiver gets to go into the new Fedro Gaudenzi store between Savile Row and New Bond Street for four fittings with Gaudenzi himself, who they will work with throughout their suit-making experience. City A.M. has worked with Gaudenzi in the past. He dressed this writer for a particularly fabulous sojourn on the Venice-Simplon Orient Express.

“This experience is tailor-made for those who already seem to have everything,” says Gaudenzi, designer of the Christmas gift. “With ‘Gift an Experience,’ we’re redefining luxury gifting. It’s not just about the present; it’s about creating lasting memories and capturing the essence of the individual. Because a diamond might be forever, but memories are irreplaceable.”

Fedro Gaudenzi is an exclusive bespoke tailoring house in Mayfair with a commitment to perfection and dedication to craftsmanship. He creates bespoke pieces that he hopes resonate with the individuality and style of each buyer, describing his suits as “a symphony of sartorial perfection where artistry and the wearer’s distinct character converge.”

Sounds better than a bendy piece of plastic, if you ask us.

Fedro Gaudenzi is at 34 Cork Street, W1S 3NQ and online at fedrogaudenzi.com

