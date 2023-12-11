6 million Brits all want the same unusual Christmas gift this year

Millions of Brits have all said they want the same unusual Christmas gift this year

Christmas trees nationwide are all set to have the same shaped box below their pine needles this year. Six million Brits, two thirds of the population of London, have all requested the same Christmas gift.

Classic Christmas present staples like a new bike or gadget have been usurped by that trendiest of 2023 cooking appliances: the air fryer.

The easy-to-use cooking appliance has been the en vogue kitchen kit all year, popular for how it cooks pretty much anything from meat to fish and vegetables in a fuss-free way, and in minutes not hours. Just throw in your ingredients, add a little oil or herbs and spices, and the air fryer does the rest.

They’re also more energy efficient which takes the guilt away from supper.

As for typical ovens, “their size may mean more energy is required to get them to temperature, and more energy could be lost if access to food is needed during cooking,” manufacturer Ninja told the BBC.

“There’s no need to heat up your whole oven to cook a single portion.”

Over 2,000 Brits shared what they’d like as a Christmas gift for the report, and five items were more popular than the air fryer. Top of the list with 41% percent of the vote was cash, followed by clothes with 23%, gift cards with 18%, and beauty products and shoes were level-pegging with 12% of the vote.

