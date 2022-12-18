Christmas getaway: Five million Brits to travel during festive period

Around five million Britons are expected to travel during this festive period, according to recent data.

Figures published by trade body ABTA have shown that 640,000 people will leave from Stansted while 470,000 from Luton over the Christmas period.

Gatwick will welcome hundreds of thousands of travellers, while Heathrow will see at least three million passengers pass through its gates.

According to estimates, Friday will be the busiest day for departures whilst Christmas Day will be the quietest.

“Christmas and New Year are always very busy times for travel and this year will be very special as millions have the first opportunity after travel restrictions have lifted to spend quality time with friends and family abroad over the festive period,” said ABTA’s chief executive Mark Tanzer.

“ABTA Members are delighted to enable people to fulfil their dreams of travel over Christmas.”

Nevertheless, travellers could face disruption as Border Force staff working at several UK airports – including Heathrow and Gatwick – will walk out.

Members of the union PCS will down tools from 23 to 26 as well as between 28 and 31 December over jobs and salaries.

Legacy carriers British Airways and Virgin Atlantic will reportedly limit the amount of tickets sold to minimise disruption during the period.

A BA spokesperson told Reuters it was working with the government and the west London hub to ensure it was playing its part, while Atlantic said it was intent on minimising “the impact of Border Force strikes on our customers’ journeys.”