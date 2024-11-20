Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City AM team.

More possibilities at London Stansted



The convenient choice for business or leisure

With an ever-growing list of destinations plus airport facilities and services that enable you to build the exact experience you want, London Stansted is just a short train ride away from the heart of the City of London, and from the historic city of Cambridge.

Here is your essential guide to London Stansted and how it is the simple choice for your next getaway:

LONDON STANSTED: MORE POSSIBILITIES

London Stansted currently serves 30 million passengers a year, making it the fourth busiest airport in the UK and in the top 20 in Europe.

From Dublin to Dubai, Madrid to Marrakesh, passengers can choose from more than 200 destinations across 40 countries in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. Stansted offers more scheduled connections to Europe than any other UK airport, including many destinations not available from any others.

This extensive and growing route network is provided by leading airlines including Ryanair, Jet2.com, easyJet, Pegasus and Tui, with world-renowned Emirates also offering double-daily flights to Dubai which allows passengers to access the airline’s global network of over 140 destinations.

THE SIMPLE CHOICE

No matter where you are travelling to, London Stansted offers all its passengers a simple and seamless experience, with everything you need all under one roof, from a fantastic range of shops, bars and restaurants in the departure lounge to a super-connected transport hub. So, if you want a family meal to start your holiday in style, a coffee with friends to relax before boarding or a quiet corner to plug-in ahead of your flight, we’ve got you covered.

The airport rail station sits directly beneath the terminal, and with four trains per hour from London Liverpool Street, the savvy traveller can arrive from the heart of the City and be at the departure gate within a matter of minutes, meaning you can maximise time in the office before heading off on that vital business trip to meet with valued clients or customers.

And if not taking the train, the airport sits alongside the M11, once again precious saving time and making things as simple and as efficient as possible when choosing your airport to fly from.

EMIRATES LOUNGE TAKES OFF

Emirates has opened its doors to a new lounge at London Stansted with the airline investing more than £4m to design a spacious 900-square-metre lounge that can accommodate up to 125 guests, including First and Business Class customers, as well as Emirates Skywards members.

The airline has rapidly grown its services and presence at London Stansted since it first began operating in 2018, and now offers passengers from across London and the East of England 14 weekly flights to its hub in Dubai where they can also take advantage of over 140 onward connections to Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Middle East, Africa and Australasia.

Located in Satellite 1 and offering direct boarding to the aircraft, customers can look forward to a spacious lounge with new furnishings and dedicated seating areas to dine and unwind in before a flight. Customers will also enjoy a wide food and beverage selection, complimentary Wi-Fi, and shower facilities and amenities.

Emirates has partnered with Sussex-based Full Circles Farms, to roll out a “farm to table” food concept in its lounge, offering customers seasonal meus with fresh, organic vegetables and exquisite local dishes. Customers can also enjoy premium spirits and liqueurs, a selection of excellent wine, and a range of the finest Moet & Chandon champagnes.

Welcoming the new lounge, Gareth Powell, London Stansted’s Managing Director, said:

“The opening of Emirates’ new world-class lounge is fantastic news for London Stansted and demonstrates the airline’s commitment to the airport and the wider region. The lounge boasts one of the best views on the airport and will provide an experience of luxury and comfort for the airline’s First and Business Class customers.

