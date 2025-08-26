Tennis and athletics rank top for value for money, according to Brits

Tennis and athletics have come out on top as sports Brits think are the best value for money, City AM can reveal.

Exclusive research by Ipsos shows that of those who attended sport in the last 12 months, fans of tennis felt they got the best bang for their buck.

Over three quarters of the over 2,000 fans asked said the price they paid to watch tennis in the last year was fair, with a similar number saying the same for track and field.

Boxing, cricket and horseracing come next with football – followed by motorsport – all breaching 60 per cent.

The data trends towards sporting events that happen on a less regular basis being seen as better value for money than those which are more commonly ticketed.

Value for money market

The captive tennis market in the UK is rather short, and consists of the pricey Wimbledon, Queen’s and a number of other smaller grass court competitions.

Athletics largely comprises the British Championships and the sold-out London Diamond League meet in the summer, while boxing bouts are rarer than sports such as football.

In contrast there’s 380 Premier League fixtures each season with further matches lower in the pyramid and across other competitions.

It comes as the exclusive data for City AM previously revealed that just a third of Brits think women’s football is value for money, and that seven in 10 believe that football is pricing out traditional punters due to price rises.

And over half of those who have attended a football or tennis match in the last 12 months have attended at least monthly, while that drops to below 40 per cent for the likes of cricket and horseracing.

Over 50 per cent of those who watch golf say they go monthly, edging out boxing with a figure of 48 per cent.