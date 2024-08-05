Team GB miss gold medal chances in triathlon, kayak and hockey

While millions cheered on Keely Hodgkinson from the Stade de France and the sofa, Team GB suffered mixed fortunes on Monday at Paris 2024.

The triathlon mixed relay team looked to be odds on for the gold medal after leading with one leg to go but had to settle for the silver, before a photo finish demoted Alex Yee and his team to bronze.

Despite leading at points down the kayak cross course in their respective finals, Joe Clarke (silver) and Kimberley Woods (bronze) were forced to settle for minor medals.

“It was bittersweet in some ways,” said Clarke. “I came for gold but got silver which I am very proud of.”

Diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix made it through in third to the 10m diving final but teammate Lois Toulson finished 13th, meaning she will miss the final unless an opponent drops out of the showpiece event.

In their women’s hockey quarter-final Team GB conceded in the first minute before going on to lose 3-1 against the Netherlands.

It means both Team GB’s men and women failed to reach the final four of their respective competitions with the women’s side unable to replicate the bronze medal they won in Tokyo three years ago.

The Olympic Games continue on Tuesday with track cycling, athletics and other events set to give Team GB more chances at gold as they look to climb the medal table.