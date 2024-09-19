T20 World Cup venues confirmed as Bangladesh ditched for UAE

The two venues which will host next month’s Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup were announced on Thursday after the competition switched from Bangladesh to the UAE.

Organisers the International Cricket Council decided to move the World Cup from Bangladesh due to civil unrest in the country.

And while the United Arab Emirates was confirmed recently, only this week – two weeks from the start of the tournament – have the venues been confirmed.

The Dubai International Stadium seats 25,000 and was used in the Covid-19-hit men’s T20 World Cup.

The ICC states that the “Dubai International Stadium will host 12 matches in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, including the final on 20 October”, adding: “Its first matches will be on 4 October, with 2023 finalists, South Africa taking on 2016 champions West Indies before India take on New Zealand.”

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium is the smaller stadium, holding 16,000, and was opened in 1982. This ground has been used by various Asian sides when unable to host matches in their home country.

The ICC said: “The ground will host 11 matches during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, including the opening double-header matches, Bangladesh vs Scotland and Pakistan vs Sri Lanka on 3 October.

“It will also host the second semi-final on 18 October, with other standout matches including the Group A clash between India and Australia and England’s Group B meeting with South Africa.”

The UAE do not have a women’s team taking part.

T20 World Cup teams

Bangladesh

Australia

England

India

South Africa

New Zealand

West Indies

Pakistan

Scotland

Sri Lanka

Prize money

Stage Teams Prize money (USD) Total (USD)

($7,958,080 total) Winner 1 $2,340,000 $2,340,000 Runner-up 1 $1,170,000 $1,170,000 Losing semi-finalists 2 $675,000 $1,350,000 Winner of each pool match 20 $31,154 $623,080 Teams finishing 5th to 8th 4 $67,500 $270,000 teams finishing 9th and 10th 2 $67,500 $135,000 Prize money



