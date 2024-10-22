Rehan Ahmed back for England in spin-heavy attack

England spinner Rehan Ahmed has been recalled to the Test team ahead of tomorrow’s series decider against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

The home side have been using industrial fans and heaters to cause cracks in the pitch set to host the third Test between the two sides.

England have picked Ahmed, alongside Shoaib Bashir and Jack Leach, in a spin-heavy attack.

Gus Atkinson also comes in, with he and Ahmed replacing Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse in the team.

“We know it’s probably not going to swing and seam and do all sorts in the first session, so we look at the pitch and work out what the best team is going to be,” England batter Harry Brook said.

Ahmed, 20, burst onto the scene in Pakistan two years ago when he became the third-youngest male Test player to take a five-wicket haul on their debut.

“He’s an outstanding cricketer,” added Brook. “It’s not just his bowling, but his batting and fielding. He’s a young lad so he has a lot of time to come.

“He got five-for in the last Test here, so hopefully he can do that again.”

England won the first Test of the three-match series by more than an innings before falling to defeat in the second Test against a spin-heavy Pakistan attack.