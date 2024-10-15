England out of Women’s T20 World Cup in shock defeat

England were beaten by the West Indies on Tuesday in a match that resulted in their exit from the Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup.

The West Indies set a target of 145 after their innings. Openers Hayley Matthews and Qiana Joseph knocked 50 and 52 respectively.

In response England could muster only 141-7, handing the Caribbean side the victory in the United Arab Emirates.

After the group stages the West Indies, South Africa and England were equal on six points but England were knocked out with an inferior net run rate.

“They came at us really hard, played the conditions well and put us under the pump,” captain Heather Knight said. “We made a few mistakes, it wasn’t our best – a tough one to take – but credit to Hayley Matthews and her team.

“There was a bit of turn in the surface if you bowled good lengths. They batted brilliantly. We probably bowled too short. That partnership between Hayley and Qiana Joseph was top quality.

“Obviously we’ll be judged on today. We played some good cricket, but a tournament like this if you slip up once it can be costly. [I am] very frustrated, but still really proud of the girls and the fight they’ve got.”

England were favourites to win their pool and challenge Australia, who are in the semi-finals and looking for a fourth consecutive Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup title.

England’s T20 World Cup final standings