Tuesday 19 November 2019 1:32 pm

Swedish prosecutors drop Julian Assange rape case


Swedish prosecutors have dropped their investigation into an alleged rape by Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

The Swedish Prosecution Authority said: “The reason for this decision is that the evidence has weakened considerably due to the long period of time that has elapsed since the events in question.”

The investigation relates to an alleged rape committed in 2010. The probe had been shelved but was reopened after Assange left the Ecuadorian embassy in the summer.

Assange has always denied the allegation.

More to follow.

