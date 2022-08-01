Searches for overseas jobs by Brits surge with Dubai most popular destination

London commuters

Searches for work abroad have surged among UK workers with Dubai the most sought-after destination.

Over the last 12 months, searches for overseas work by British workers soared by 56 per cent, according to data by overseas job website Anywork Anywhere, which analysed Google search data over the past year.

Dubai was the most popular destination in these searches, up by 83 per cent from the previous year to about 1.1m searches for “Jobs in Dubai.”

“It’s interesting to see such a huge increase in searches for jobs abroad,” a spokesperson from Anywork Anywhere said. “There has been a huge growth in searches for jobs in Dubai, where there is no income tax on salaries or wages paid, suggesting Brits are looking to take advantage of these benefits.”

Canada, Spain, and Australia were the next most popular destinations in that order.

Teaching jobs abroad were the most searched for positions for Brits, at 271,680 searches. Work in hotels, nursing, and engineering were the next most sought-after jobs respectively.

“While teaching jobs have always been a popular choice for UK residents looking to work overseas, there seems to be a growing demand for nursing, engineering, and hospitality jobs,” the Anywork Anywhere spokesperson said.

UK workers seeking destinations to both live and work searched for “au pair” jobs, which jumped by 56% year-over-year.

The UK is experiencing a severe cost of living crisis as 40-year high inflation and skyrocketing costs of groceries and energy cause many households to struggle. London has becomes fourth most expensive city in the world.