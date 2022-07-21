Overseas travel down by third as Brits shun holidays abroad for UK getaways

Google searches for UK getaways have increased by 56 per cent in a year. (Photo/Pixabay)

Britons might be shunning holidays abroad in favour of a UK getaway as overseas travel has gone down by a third.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics, visits overseas went down to 5.6 million in April this year – 33 per cent below 2019 levels.

Whereas searches for UK destinations went up by 56 per cent compared with April 2021, Google trends data showed.

Seaside resorts remain the most sought after holiday destinations, especially ahead of the school holidays.

Salcombe is the most loved UK seaside destination, as it won 18.5 per cent of votes in a 2,700-people survey carried out by McCarthy Stone.

The South Devon village was followed by Weymouth, Dorset, and Whitby, north Yorkshire.