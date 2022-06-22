Google searches for ‘remote jobs’ explode by more than 260 per cent as UK crippled by train strikes

There has been an explosion in searches for ‘remote jobs’ in wake of recent train strikes by more than 260 per cent.

New analysis of Google search engine figures show the term has been searched at the highest level in UK internet history.

This is despite politicians such as Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg and host of the Apprentice, Lord Alan Sugar, criticising those who have not returned to the office yet.

Figures were published to coincide with a rail strike, in which thousands of train workers walked out this week for three days. Disruption happened across the country, with a Tube strike also hitting the capital on Tuesday.

Compiled By JohnSlots, the data found that searches for ‘remote jobs’ between 5-11 June, massively increased to three times the average in June, to 262 per cent.

The data was recorded in the same week the RMT union announced planned rail strikes, after 4,000 members walked out on 6 June.

With inflation reaching an eye-watering 9.1 per cent this week, the highest for more than 40 years, searching of the phrase rose almost 25 per cent higher than its previous peak in March 2019 at the start of the first lockdown.

According to the Google search data, the highest level of searches for the term were in outlying areas of greater London, such zs Barking and Dagenham, Harrow and Wembley, as well as Midlands city, Leicester.

“The surge in search interest comes at a time where employers are fighting a battle for a return to the office”, said a JohnSlots spokesperson,

.”Amid the cost of living crisis, workers are increasingly attracted to remote-working positions, which afford additional flexibility, especially for parents, without having to pay for a daily commute.”

They also commented on rising rail fares, which have gone up by 2.5 per cent during March, saying it is “just one of the many price hikes affecting UK households.