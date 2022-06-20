Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg accused of ‘playing silly games’ with security staff by refusing to wear parliamentary pass

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has been accused of “playing silly games” with parliamentary security, by not wearing his pass to enter the Westminster estate.

The eccentric Tory politician who is also responsible for government efficiency was criticised this week by the PCS union, over claims he refused to wear the pass on him at security checkpoints.

Rees-Mogg previously caused anger by asking civil servants to go back to the office, sticking post-it notes on people’s desks asking when they’d be returning to work.

This comes after a “lefty freedom of information request” was put in to see how often he attended parliament. “it turns out I attended the Commons on over 100% of sitting days in a year, 159 attended vs 154 sitting days. Office working has much to commend it”, he tweeted.

He boasted: “This may understate my attendance rate as it is based on pass use which is voluntary for MPs who have an absolute and ancient right of access on behalf of their constituents. For example this week my pass is in Somerset so I am attending without it.”

The Parliamentary estate confirmed it is a strict policy to wear the pass at all times, and members’ handbooks also say everyone is required to wear a pass.

In response to Rees-Mogg’s actions this week over the pass, the PCS union, which represents security staff, criticised him for making its members’ jobs harder.

“Perhaps Jacob Rees-Mogg could pop a Post-It note on his desk at home, reminding himself not to forget to pack his Parliamentary pass,” a spokesperson said.

“Our security guard members’ jobs are hard enough without Jacob Rees-Mogg playing silly games for his own gratification, and setting a bad example to other MPs by encouraging them to swan in and out of Parliament without their passes.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg’ and the Cabinet Office have been approached for comment.