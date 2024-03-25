For sale: Mansion where Jacob Rees-Mogg grew up hits the market

The Ston Easton Park Estate is up for sale again.

The mansion where Jacob Rees-Mogg grew up has been put up for sale for the third time in almost four years.

The Ston Easton Park Estate includes a Grade I-listed former country house hotel and 28 acres of gardens which were designed in the 1700s by Humphrey Repton.

The Somerset estate was owned by the Hippisley family for over 400 years but by the mid-20th century it had been abandoned and fell into disrepair.

Lord William Rees-Mogg, a British newspaper journalist who was editor of The Times from 1967 to 1981, then purchased the estate from the family and began restoring the property.

Hotelier Peter Smedley acquired the estate in the 1970s and oversaw the majority of the restoration.

Most recently, the historic property was converted into a luxurious country house hotel with 20 en suite guest bedrooms.

The hotel ceased trading in 2021 and the estate is now being sold with vacant possession.

Jacob Rees-Mogg

The estate was last put up for sale in March 2022 with a price tag of £6m. It was previously on the market for £9.5m in 2020. The current asking price has not been revealed.

Christie & Co has been instructed to sell the property on the instructions of the joint LPA fixed charge receivers – James Liddiment and Paul Greenhalgh of Kroll Advisory.

Ed Bellfield, regional director at Christie & Co, said: “Ston Easton Park offers an exciting opportunity for a creative, imaginative buyer to become the latest custodian of one of Somerset’s greatest properties.

“It is rare that a property of this magnitude comes to the open market and considering its location, the estate will offer a buyer potential for a variety of alternative uses, subject to obtaining planning permission.”

Alistair Heather, who is marketing the property on behalf of Savills, added: “It is a privilege to represent the sale of one of Somerset’s most impressive and historic country estates.

“The property offers incredible potential for use commercially or, subject to the necessary consents, reinstated as a residence of considerable grandeur.”