Jacob Rees-Mogg picked as ‘favourite’ for business secretary by Truss

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been pinned as the favourite for business secretary by Liz Truss, as the Conservative leadership race reaches its final stretch.

Sources close to Truss told The Financial Times that Rees-Mogg is the frontrunner for the job, saying his economic views were in line with hers.

Truss is anticipated to emerge victorious against former Chancellor Rishi Sunak in a vote among Tory members to select the country’s next Prime Minister.

“Jacob shares Liz’s view that we need to unleash the forces of enterprise and growth is our only way out of this mess,” a source on her team told the FT newspaper.

Another source confirmed to the newspaper that Rees-Mogg “is in line for a big job.”

The reports come days after City A.M.’s exclusive story that Rees-Mogg had been holding late-stage talks with oil and gas companies as the UK looks to secure supplies to stave off a winter crisis.

The talks were amid escalating concerns of supply shortages in the coming months, with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) factoring in potentially four days of blackouts this winter as an extreme worst-case scenario.