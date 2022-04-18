Most employees push for remote working following fuel price surge

Most employees are pushing to work remotely amid rising fuel prices. (Photo/Getty images).

Most employees are pushing for remote working patterns as a result of the surge in fuel prices.

According to 3,000 people survey by recruiter Randstad, nine out of 10 cite the cost-of-living crisis, and in particular hiking fuel prices, as the main reason for remote working.

“For people who have to drive, being hit by massive fuel bills to travel to work, while seemingly subsidising London’s transport infrastructure must feel pretty painful,” said Randstad’s boss Victoria Short.

“On top of that, train passengers have just suffered one of the worst periods of cancellations ever due to staff shortages – so that’s not exactly a reliable option either.”

According to Short, the government should cut VAT on petrol and diesel if it wants to bring workers back to the office.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed last week petrol prices rose over 12 pence per litre between February and March, the largest hike in a month for over 30 years, City A.M. reported.

Fuel rises, which include a hike by 18.8p per litre for diesel, were driven by Brent Crude and WTI Crude remaining above $100 per barrel.