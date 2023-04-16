Surrey stay unbeaten and Middlesex winless in County Championship

(Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for Surrey CCC)

Defending County Championship winners Surrey showed their title rivals what they could do after a blistering afternoon at the Oval saw Ollie Pope lead the side in a successful chase of nearly 250 against Hampshire.

Pope followed up his first innings 91 with 122 in his second knock while Dom Sibley added 79 and captain Rory Burns scored a further 35.

The result ensures Surrey maintain their 100 per cent start to the season having beaten Lancashire in Manchester last week.

Surrey chase total

Hampshire set a first innings total of 254 before Surrey concluded their first innings with a 16-run lead.

Hampshire responded with 258 before the home side’s 247-1 saw them past the winning post with nine wickets to spare.

Elsewhere Middlesex maintained their winless start to their Division One return with a seven-wicket loss away to Northamptonshire. The home side’s second innings knock of 120-3 was enough to see them home early on on day four.

Middlesex host Nottinghamshire in their third match of the season next week while Surrey travel to Edgbaston to take on Warwickshire in a fortnight’s time.