Middlesex’s Robson: We’re owed nothing but deserve Division One’

Former England international and current Middlesex veteran Sam Robson says the county aren’t owed anything as they prepare to resume life in Division One this week.

Having won the title in 2016, the Lord’s-based side dropped into the second division the following year and have only just been able to find their way back into the top flight.

“Middlesex aren’t owed anything but we deserve Division One cricket and there’s no doubt about it, we have a proud history and a successful history,” Robson told City A.M.

Middlesex ‘expectation’

“There’s expectation there and to be back in Division One is great and now we need to play well, consolidate some of the things we did well last year and improve as a side.

“We’re very excited. Following on from what was a good year for the club last year in four-day cricket, I think everyone is feeling good.

“I’m really looking forward to it. It’s been five years or so and in some respects it doesn’t seem that long ago, the years fly by.

“We have a different team and a different feel to when we were last in Division One but I think we’ve got a good blend of youth and experience.

“Most of the experienced guys have played a good chunk of their cricket in Division One overall – myself, Toby Roland-Jones, Tim Murtagh and guys like Mark Stoneman who have come in – so we know what it’s all about.

“Hopefully we can pass on our experience to the young guys who are getting their first taste of the first division and playing in places like Old Trafford, the Ageas Bowl or the Oval.”

Middlesex open their campaign at home to Essex on Thursday before facing Northamptonshire in the East Midlands, but eyes are fixed on May when Middlesex meet London rivals Surrey in the top flight for the first time in more than half a decade.

Surrey are defending champions in the four-day format and the two sides are expected to see solid attendances across their fixtures.

Promotion

Biggest games

“Games against Surrey are always big games,” the 33-year-old added. “If I look at myself and my career, four-day games against Surrey have been some of the most memorable matches. They’re always well attended, there’s always good support and playing Surrey at Lord’s or the Oval as a Middlesex player is a big deal.

“It’s going to be great, those days. I am really looking forward to that.”

But slapped with the tag of newbies, despite their great cricketing traditions, how do Middlesex approach this season? Do they go all guns blazing looking to win the title, or do they consolidate and ensure they can build a long-term foundation in the top flight?

“I don’t think there’s any real set targets,” said Australian-born Robson. “In our discussions, we’ve said we want to compete and hopefully see where we go.

“Anything is possible but we are under no illusions that there will be some tough games, as there are in both divisions.

“But if we can compete, you never know, you can get a little bit of a roll on and some momentum and anything is possible.

“Over the years there’s been some examples of teams getting promoted and playing well straight away so I can’t see why that cannot be us.”

Traditional titans Yorkshire crumbled last season and dropped down a division so the north Londoners cannot take anything for granted, but Middlesex are back in the big time and it feels right.