Stokes, Broad, Ennis-Hill VC fund buys into ticketing platform Seat Unique

CHESTER-LE-STREET, ENGLAND – JULY 19: England batsman Ben Stokes acknowledges the applause as he leaves the field after he had been dismissed in his final ODI innings during the First Royal London ODI match between England and South Africa at Emirates Riverside on July 19, 2022 in Chester-le-Street, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Players Fund have invested into premium ticketing platform Seat Unique as the athlete-led venture capital firm’s portfolio grows.

The Players Fund includes star sporting names such as Jessica Ennis-Hill and Eni Aluko, United States sprinter Allyson Felix, Ben Stokes Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer. In August last year it was reportedly backed to the tune of £40m.

It claims its mission is to bridge the gap between athletes and entrepreneurial opportunities and often invests in startups.

Ruari Bell, managing partner at The Players Fund said: “We are proud to announce our investment into Seat Unique and join their team of experts as they bring an innovative approach to premium hospitality.

“Seat Unique’s explosive growth, marquee partnerships, and soaring revenues in such a short period of time have been truly remarkable.”

Robin Sherry, chief of the premium ticketing platform, said: “This investment from The Players Fund signifies an exciting new chapter for Seat Unique as we expand our reach to wider audiences.

“One of the key advantages of this partnership is the access to The Players Fund’s extensive athlete network. With their support, we can work closely with renowned athletes to increase brand visibility and promote the unique experiences available on our platform.”

Seat Unique enjoy links to over 60 major clubs and venues including Wales Rugby and Jacksonville Jaguars UK.