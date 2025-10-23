Steven Bartlett resigns from Diary of a CEO maker

Steven Bartlett co-founded Flight Story in 2021. Credit - Getty.

Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett has stepped down as a director of the company behind his Diary of a CEO podcast.

The celebrity entrepreneur no longer holds the role at the London-headquartered Flight Story Group, according to a new filing with Companies House.

A spokesperson for the businessman said: “Steven Bartlett is currently in the process of consolidating his core business directorships. This is part of that ongoing process.”

City AM understands that Steven Bartlett remains involved in the business and his Diary of a CEO podcast.

A source also told City AM that an announcement is likely to be made next week that would provide further details.

Launched in 2017, Diary of a CEO has become one of the most popular podcasts in the world.

As a result of his latest resignation, Steven Bartlett is no longer a director of any business listed on Companies House.

As well as Bartlett’s Diary of a CEO podcast, Flight Story makes the likes of We Need to Talk with Paul C Brunson and Begin Again with Davina McCall.

The group is also involved in books, speakers and selling products and has an investment arm.

Flight Story is majority owned by Steven Bartlett and SB Invest Ltd, a business he controls and whose sole director is his brother, Jason.

Jason Bartlett was appointed as a director of Flight Story Group the same day Steven Bartlett stepped down.

Flight Story was launched in 2021 and was described at the time as a “world first in-house communication and talent platform”.

As well as London, the business has operations in Manchester, New York and Los Angeles.

Steven Bartlett increased his stake in the company when he bought 150,000 extra shares from fellow co-founder Oliver Yonchev who left in August 2024.

The entrepreneur was already the group’s largest single shareholder with a previous stake of 750,000 shares.

Steven Bartlett steps down from directorships

In July, Steven Bartlett stepped down as a director of a PR firm he had bought through Flight Story as it was sold back to its founder.

Flight Story had acquired London-based R Agency in 2022 for an undisclosed sum.

The firm was set up by Rebecca Watts in 2013 and has worked with the likes of Tinder, Hinge and What3Words.

In February, City AM reported that Steven Bartlett had resigned as a director of nutrition brand Huel.

The celebrity entrepreneur, who has been a long-time investor in the company, had held the role since early 2021.

A Huel spokesperson said at the time: “Steve has recently moved to LA and is involved with so many businesses that’s it’s hard for him to commit time to a Huel board role.

“He remains an investor in the business.”