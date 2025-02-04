Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett quits Huel board

Steven Bartlett has been a director at Huel since early 2021.

Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett has stepped down as a director of nutrition brand Huel, it has been revealed.

The celebrity entrepreneur, who has been a long-time investor in the company, had held the role since early 2021.

However, a new filing with Companies House has confirmed the Diary of a CEO podcast host has left the position.

Huel is headquartered in Hertfordshire and also counts the likes of Idris Elba and Jonathan Ross among its investors.

The departure comes a day after Emma Woods, a former chief executive of Wagamama, also stepped down as a non-executive director.

A Huel spokesperson said: “Steve has recently moved to LA and is involved with so many businesses that’s it’s hard for him to commit time to a Huel board role.

“He remains an investor in the business. Emma will continue to be a supporter of Huel as she steps away from a board position.”

Steven Bartlett has been contacted for comment.

Adverts featuring Steven Bartlett banned

In August 2024, adverts featuring Steven Bartlett for nutrition brands Zoe and Huel were banned after it was ruled they failed to disclose their commercial relationship with the celebrity entrepreneur.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said the adverts, which were seen on Facebook in February, “omitted material information” about their links to Bartlett.

At the time Bartlett, who made his fortune after co-founding Social Chain in Manchester, was an investor in Zoe and a director at Huel.

Sales success for Huel

City AM reported in November last year that Huel had achieved a revenue of £214m for the 12 months to 31 July, 2024, up from the £184.5m it achieved in the prior 12 months.

Huel’s pre-tax profit also jumped from £4.7m to £13.8m over the same period.

The business added that its products are now sold in 25,650 stores, up from 11,250.

Huel’s UK revenue increased by 17 per cent to £110.1m, by 16 per cent in the US to £67.2m, and by 13 per cent to £36.7m in the rest of the world.

Questions raised over Diary of a CEO podcast

In December 2024, Steven Bartlett faced questions over his hit Diary of a CEO podcast after a investigation by BBC News raised concerns over health claims made by several guests.

The entrepreneur was accused of amplifying harmful health misinformation on the podcast.

According to the BBC, guests on Steven Bartlett’s show were allowed to put forward claims such as that cancer can be treated by following a keto diet, rather than proven treatments.

BBC World Service looked at 15 health-related podcast episodes which were each found to contained an average of 14 harmful health claims that went against extensive scientific evidence.

In a statement Flight Studio, Bartlett’s production company, said guests were offered “freedom of expression” and were “thoroughly researched”.

Steven Bartlett first launched the Diary of a CEO podcast in 2017 and initially focused on entrepreneurship and business.