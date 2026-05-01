Lone Star Funds Announces Transformational Dual Acquisitions of RadiciGroup’s High Performance Polymers and Specialty Chemicals Businesses and DOMO Engineered Materials

Lone Star Funds (“Lone Star”) today announced that an affiliate of Lone Star Fund XII, L.P. has completed the acquisition of RadiciGroup, with its High Performance Polymers and Specialty Chemicals business areas, and has signed binding transaction agreements for the acquisition of DOMO Engineered Materials (“DOMO EM”), a business division of DOMO Group, with closing expected to occur imminently.

The simultaneous and highly complex acquisition of these businesses will bring together two established platforms to form a global, independent tier-1 compounder. The future combined business will benefit from a broad and complementary product portfolio, expanded geographic reach and enhanced capabilities to serve a diversified range of end markets, including automotive, construction, consumer and industrial applications.

By combining these businesses, Lone Star will create a stronger, more resilient platform with increased resources to accelerate innovation, enhance customer solutions and support long-term growth. The transaction also preserves critical industrial capabilities across several geographies where teams will benefit from operating as part of this stronger and more resilient platform.

Following completion, the combined platform will leverage well-established brands, including RadiciGroup, DOMO and TECHNYL®, while continuing to serve customers with a reinforced commitment to quality, reliability and technical innovation.

As part of the transaction, Jochen Fabritius has been appointed CEO of the combined organization. Mr. Fabritius brings over 25 years of industry and consulting experience and has been leading companies in the Lone Star portfolio for the last 10 years.

“This transformational and highly complex transaction underscores Lone Star’s ability to execute differentiated, value-driven investments,” said Donald Quintin, Chief Executive Officer of Lone Star. “Bringing together two leading and highly complementary businesses simultaneously creates a scaled platform with significant industrial and technological capabilities. We believe this combination will not only strengthen the competitive positioning of the business globally, but also provide the resources and stability needed to drive innovation, support customers and protect industrial know-how and employment.”

The completion of the RadiciGroup transaction marks the final step in the process announced in February 2025.

About Lone Star

Lone Star is a leading investment firm with its principal office in London, UK advising funds that invest globally in private equity, credit and real estate. The firm has been successfully navigating complex situations for over 30 years. The funds are experienced value investors that seek opportunities in situations that are in flux or complicated by specific structural or financial factors, regardless of the prevailing market environment. Our deep bench of senior leaders and expert deal professionals ensures a strong foundation for successful investments and strategic decision-making. Since the establishment of its first fund in 1995, Lone Star has organized 26 private equity funds with aggregate capital commitments totaling approximately $96 billion. For more information regarding Lone Star Funds, go to www.lonestarfunds.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About RadiciGroup

RadiciGroup is among the world leaders in the production of a wide range of chemical intermediates, polyamide polymers and high-performance engineering polymers, including recycled and bio-based solutions. RadiciGroup products are the result of outstanding chemical expertise and a vertically integrated polyamide production chain. RadiciGroup provides materials for a variety of industries, such as automotive, electrical and electronics, consumer and industrial goods, water management, transportation, household appliances and sports. At the core of the Group’s strategy is our strong focus on innovation, quality and customer satisfaction, all pursued in alignment with ESG principles.

About DOMO Engineered Materials

DOMO Engineered Materials, part of the DOMO Group, is a global leader in the development and production of polyamide-based engineered materials. With nearly 70 years of experience, the TECHNYL® brand supports a wide range of high-performance applications in the automotive, electrical and electronics, building and construction, consumer goods, and industrial sectors. DOMO Engineered Materials offers a comprehensive portfolio of specialized solutions designed to meet increasingly demanding performance requirements: STAR and MAX for lightweighting and metal replacement; ONE, RED, and PROTECT for heat and flame resistance; SAFE for water and food contact applications; PURE for electrical applications; and SHAPE for extrusion. The TECHNYL® 4EARTH range, which includes recycled and bio-based materials, further reinforces the company’s commitment to sustainable innovation, the circular economy, and reducing its environmental footprint. www.domochemicals.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260430069961/en/

Contact

Media Contacts

Andrew Johnson, Global Head of Communications and Public Affairs

Phone: 212-896-2251

Email: ajohnson@lonestarfunds.com