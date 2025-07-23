Steven Bartlett: Dragons’ Den star quits PR agency he owns

Steven Bartlett’s Flight Story, which he is the majority owner of, bought R Agency in 2022. Credit – BBC

Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett has stepped down as a director of a PR agency he bought three years ago.

The Diary of a CEO podcast host’s company, Flight Story, acquired London-based R Agency in 2022 for an undisclosed sum.

The firm was set up by Rebecca Ridge in 2013 and has worked with the likes of Tinder, Hinge and What3Words.

A new filing with Companies House has revealed that Steven Bartlett has now resigned as a director of R Agency.

Flight Story Group remains as the owner of the business.

Flight Story Group, R Agency and Steven Bartlett have been contacted by City AM for comment.

Steven Bartlett steps down from Huel board

The move comes after Steven Bartlett stepped down as a director of nutrition brand Huel earlier this year.

The celebrity entrepreneur, who has been a long-time investor in the company, had held the role since early 2021.

At the time, a Huel spokesperson said: “Steve has recently moved to LA and is involved with so many businesses that’s it’s hard for him to commit time to a Huel board role.”

In April, City AM reported that Steven Bartlett had increased his stake in the group behind his Diary of a CEO podcast.

The Dragons’ Den star bought 150,000 extra shares in Flight Story Group from fellow co-founder Oliver Yonchev who left in August.

Yonchev’s shares are now held by SB Invest Ltd, a business owned by Steven Bartlett and whose sole director is his brother, Jason.

The entrepreneur was already the group’s largest single shareholder with a previous stake of 750,000 shares.

As well as Bartlett’s Diary of a CEO podcast, the group makes the likes of We Need to Talk with Paul C Brunson and Begin Again with Davina McCall.

The group is also involved in books, speakers and selling products and has an investment arm.

Steven Bartlett recently said he’d “signed the biggest deal of my life” after becoming a co-owner of a US technology company.

The entrepreneur agreed a “major, double digit equity investment deal” in LA-based Stan Store.

The business is led by chief executive John Hu who set up the firm in 2021.