Sports TV: What’s on, what time is it on, where to watch?

Football, rugby, golf and tennis are on the screens as the sports schedule packs up again this weekend. Where can you watch and what is on? (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

European rugby groups conclude this week as the sports schedule begins to look towards February. There’s free-to-air football on the television while the Australian Open continues. Here’s what you need to add to your sporting calendar this weekend.

Rugby: Harlequins v Sharks, Saturday

This weekend sees the final round of the group stages of rugby union’s top European club competition, the Champions Cup. Harlequins were narrowly beaten by Parisian side Racing 92 last week but know that a win over South African outfit the Sharks could hand them a home tie in the round of 16 later in the year.

Harlequins sit seventh in their pool, however, and only the top eight progress, so the Londonders could yet be denied a place in the last 16 should results go against them.

They’ll hope the likes of Marcus Smith and Alex Dombrandt can contribute to a big win over a Sharks side who are currently second in the pool behind Leinster.

Harlequins could finish the weekend in fourth or 10th, and that’s the kind of jeopardy the tournament organisers want (from 12:30, BT Sport 2).

Highlights from last weekend

Women’s Football: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sunday

The Women’s Super League continues this weekend and it’s getting tight at the top. After last weekend’s draw between Chelsea and Arsenal and Manchester United’s 6-0 win over Liverpool, there are only three points between the Blues and United at the top of the table.

Chelsea host Liverpool on Sunday lunchtime with hopes of staying top of the league, but defeat could see United overtake them on goal difference when they visit Reading later the same afternoon.

Arsenal make up the top three as it stands, but could jump both teams into first if results go their way and they beat Brighton on Sunday evening.

Chelsea are favourites to win this weekend but in a close WSL league, anything can happen (from 12:15pm, BBC2).

The current #BarclaysWSL table 👀@ManUtdWomen move up to second 🥈 pic.twitter.com/5fNpwDZjOi — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) January 15, 2023 WSL table

Football: Liverpool v Chelsea, Saturday

Before the Premier League season began, many would have anticipated Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off as a match with top-four hopes on the line.

And while that’s not necessarily untrue as it stands, the clash between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield could instead be about which of the underperforming teams temporarily makes the minor European places.

Despite their poor form, Chelsea come into this match off the back of a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend while Liverpool are looking to continue their winning streak after a 1-0 victory against Wolves in the FA Cup in midweek.

Jurgen Klopp and Graham Potter’s men will be looking to kick-start a resurgence in their league fortunes and resurrect their charges for the top four (from 11:30am, BT Sport 1).

Last year’s tie

Golf: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Thursday – Sunday

Some of golf’s big names continue in the United Arab Emirates at the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Among the list of players who started their first rounds yesterday were Lee Westwood, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Patrick Reed.

Belgian Thomas Pieters returns to defend his title from 2022 as every winner since Fleetwood in 2017 tees off for their second round today.

The second round began early this morning, with Abu Dhabi four hours ahead of London time (from 3:30am every morning, Sky Sports Golf).

Day 1 of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship looked like this! 🤩



Join us tomorrow and don’t miss out on legendary games and a fun-filled weekend! ⛳️#ADGolfChamps #RolexSeries #HSBCGolf #YasIsland #YasLinks #Unmissable pic.twitter.com/hZGYEmXxSy — Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (@ADGolfChamps) January 19, 2023 Abu Dhabu

Tennis: Australian Open, Saturday

After a delayed start on Friday, the Australian Open continues on Saturday with the men’s and women’s singles at Melbourne Park in Victoria.

Briton Dan Evans will play fifth seed Andrey Rublev in the third round looking to match his best ever Grand Slam run, a fourth round appearance. Rublev is on form, however, and one of the favourites to reach the latter stages.

Fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on Elise Mertens in an all-seeded tie in the early hours tomorrow. Two-time fourth round participant Sabalenka is looking to make it a trio of visits to the second week – she won the 2021 doubles title in Melbourne. (from 11pm, Eurosport).