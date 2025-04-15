So Knows Heart can Embrace challenge from the Valley

Chris So saddled his 400th Hong Kong winner last Sunday.

IN THE Chamomile Handicap (3.50pm) over the extended mile, useful handicapper EMBRACES has a great opportunity to bounce back to winning form with his regular pilot Jerry Chau back in the saddle.

The Cody Mo-trained four-year-old has made the frame in his last half-dozen races, including a course-and-distance victory back in December, and another success over a mile against better company at Sha Tin the following month.

His subsequent form against some smart milers at Sha Tin, including the likes of Sky Heart and Patch Of Cosmo, marks him down as a galloper to follow and he faces weaker opposition here than he has in the past.

Obviously, the likes of course specialist Aestheticism, and hat-trick seeking Highland Rahy cannot be overlooked, but if in-form jockey Jerry Chau finds a trouble-free journey, he should prove hard to beat.

In the same race, it may pay to have a saver on former course-and-distance specialist LOVERO, who produced a glimmer of hope he was returning to his best again when third to Aestheticism earlier this month.

With the Tony Cruz stable bouncing back to form with an overdue double at Sha Tin last Sunday, he is capable of a surprise.

Given Chris So’s stable is also in sparkling form, make a note of KNOW AT HEART in division one of the Dianthus Handicap (2.45pm) over six furlongs.

This lightly raced four-year-old has caught the eye on several occasions against smart opposition at Sha Tin this season, and with an inside draw offering a perfect journey he will surely go close.

POINTERS

Know At Heart e/w 2.45pm Happy Valley

Embraces 3.50pm Happy Valley

Lovero e/w 3.50pm Happy Valley