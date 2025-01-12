Six Nations tickets: How much will the tournament cost you?

We’re just days from the Six Nations getting underway in Paris when France host Wales with tickets for this year’s competition all but sold out.

The Stade de France in Paris, Allianz Stadium in London, Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh and Stadio Olimpico in Rome will share 15 Six Nations matches between them.

What is interesting, however, is that there are tickets available for four of Wales’ five matches – excluding their trip north of the border to take on Scotland – at the time of writing. It is a sign of a slight decline in interest in Welsh Rugby given their run of losses reaching double figures in 2024.

Two of the opening Six Nations fixtures in round one – France’s match against the Welsh and Scotland’s against Italy – have tickets available; with seats in Edinburgh costing at least £80 and Parisian tickets starting from £100.

Only Italy’s match against Wales has tickets available for round two while the Azzurri’s fixture vs France is still on sale in round three, as is Wales’ fixture against Ireland.

Italy have already sold out their round five fixture against Ireland, however, suggesting an increase in demand for tickets on the continent.

There are Six Nations tickets available to watch England at Allianz Stadium, with prices starting at £109 for an adult to watch Steve Borthwick’s side take on Italy – this is the highest starting price available for the Six Nations except from Wales vs England, with tickets beginning at £129.

Companies such as Seat Unique and Pitchside do offer hospitality, however, with their offering coming with more than just a ticket.

Seat Unique told City AM that searches for Scottish Rugby through their premium experiences platform was up 146 per cent, while sales for the Six Nations as a whole in 2024 saw a 22 per cent increase on 2023.

“[We’ve] seen soaring demand for premium and hospitality experiences,” the firm said.

“To capture this growing appetite, the company has launched its first Seat Unique Club at Murrayfield for Scotland’s three games in Edinburgh.”