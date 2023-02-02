Six Nations: Smith and Farrell at 10 and 12 as England name Calcutta Cup team

England captain Owen Farrell will partner fly-half Marcus Smith in Saturday’s Six Nations Calcutta Cup clash.

The veteran playmaker was always set to be in the starting XV against Scotland at Twickenham but there were questions over Marcus Smith’s inclusion.

Under new coach Steve Borthwick there has been talk of England playing just one of the two London-based players but that idea has been scuppered by the new boss this afternoon.

Elsewhere Ben Curry and Lewis Ludlam will pack down either side of Alex Dombrandt at No8 while Ollie Chessum partners Maro Itoje in the second row.

Jamie George makes a quick recovery from a concussion sustained in the Champions Cup this month to start at hooker with fellow Saracens Mako Vunipola. Ben Earl and Max Malins also in the matchday XXIII.

England XV

Ellis Genge Jamie George Kyle Sinckler Maro Itoje Ollie Chessum Lewis Ludlam Ben Curry Alex Dombrandt Jack van Poortvliet Marcus Smith Ollie Hassell-Collins Owen Farrell Joe Marchant Max Malins Freddie Steward

Replacements: Jack Walker, Mako Vunipola, Dan Cole, Nick Isiekwe, Ben Earl, Ben Youngs, Ollie Lawrence, Anthony Watson.

Scotland XV

Pierre Schoeman George Turner WP Nel Richie Gray Grant Golchrist Jamie Ritchie Luke Crosbie Matt Fagerson Ben White Finn Russell Duhan van der mERWE Sione Tuipulotu Huw Jones Kyle Steyn Stuart Hogg

Replacements: Fraser Brown, Jamie Bhatti, Simon Berghan, Jonny Gray, Jack Dempsey, George Horne, Blair Kinghorn, Chris Harris