Six Nations: Caluctta Cup has extra special edge and Doddie Weir Cup will mean so much more this year for Scotland, says Gavin Hastings

Scotland can be in buoyant mood as they travel down from the Highlands to London ahead of this weekend’s Calcutta Cup, for the national team have enjoyed their last two visits to Twickenham in the Six Nations.(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

A 38-38 draw in 2019 and a 11-6 win in 2021 have almost taken the edge of what is the oldest international fixture in the sport – and whose latest chapter is to be written this Saturday.

“My message to Scotland is to go down there and play with some freedom,” former Scotland captain Gavin Hastings tells City A.M.

“They need to remember what they achieved on their last two visits to London, and their first win at Twickenham since 1983.

“I don’t think [England have lost their edge], but they didn’t seem to function as well as they and the public know they can. I think the public dissatisfaction and the autumn contributed to the removal of the previous coach [Eddie Jones].

“[The Calcutta Cup] of course counts for something and if you ask most Scots they would say that the Cup has an extra special edge to it.

“And that’s brilliant, why shouldn’t you have that extra special edge? It’s such a historic trophy and it’s such a magnificent trophy.

“I didn’t have the opportunity to lift it as a captain, and I would have loved to have been a Scotland captain lifting the Calcutta Cup.”

Calcutta Cup highlights 2022

Scotland sniff a chance

Scotland beat Argentina in their summer tour last year and came very close to wins against Australia and New Zealand in the autumn, but they’re yet to put together the string of performances required to win the Six Nations.

This year, however, with England and Wales beginning new eras and France and Ireland looking way out in front – not to mention Italy growing in ability as well over in Rome – Scotland smell an opportunity.

They welcome Wales to Murrayfield after the Calcutta Cup before travelling to Paris. Thereafter they host Ireland before finishing the championship at home against Italy.

“The Six Nations is just a fantastic tournament,” Hastings says. “It’s so unique and different, the fact that it’s played from start to finish over seven weeks is extraordinary.

“You play four games in a row in the autumn but you don’t win a mythical Grand Slam or anything.

“There’s just something in every game and if you start well and are still in the mix after a couple of rounds, momentum is a big thing.”

Great guy Doddie

He adds: “And the Scotland-Wales fixture will now always be synonymous with the Doddie Weir Cup.

“I’m sure in 100 years’ time people might not know huge amounts about him, but definitely for the next 20 years most people who will play in this fixture will be very knowledgeable and respectful in remembering one of the all-time great guys and a chap who was larger than life and a wonderful character.”

Scotland are the new France, as rugby fans would say – you never know which team will turn up. But in reality they’re there or thereabouts, and have the ability to win yet another Calcutta Cup on Saturday evening.