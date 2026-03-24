Shum’s King will Manage to make Profit at the Valley

Danny Shum sits fifth in the Trainers' Championship

BETTORS could start the Happy Valley programme with a bang by supporting old campaigner MANAGEMENT FOLKS in the mile-and-three-furlong Tuen Mun Handicap (10.40am).

Normally, serious form students would tread warily in Class Five handicaps over this distance, but the David Hall-trained galloper appears to have plenty in his favour and has the bonus of champion jockey Zac Purton aboard.

Racing off a one-pound lower mark than for his last win, he boasts an impressive course and distance record of two wins and four places from 11 runs, and having last won around this time last season, the omens are looking good.

Track work watchers report both his fitness and condition have improved, and with Purton having steered him to victory in the past, it will be disappointing if he does not get his head in front.

While the likes of trainers Caspar Fownes, David Hayes and Mark Newnham have been firing in winners at regular intervals recently, the Danny Shum stable have been going through a quiet period. The stable’s runners have been few and far between with just a couple of winners in the past fortnight.

Shum, who currently lies fifth in the championship table, will be looking to get his season back on track and he sends a strong raiding party of eight gallopers to the Valley, spearheaded by the improving KING PROFIT in division two of the six-furlong Kwai Chung Handicap (1.10pm).

The five-year-old has the best recent form on show, he has drawn the prime inside stall in one and has Ellis Wong claiming his valuable three pounds allowance.

Provided everything goes to plan, he should be hard to beat.

POINTERS

Management Folks 10.40am Happy Valley

King Profit 1.10pm Happy Valley