Shum’s Helene Warrior should Pack plenty of Power

Trainer Danny Shum saddled Romantic Warrior to the Yasuda Kinen in Tokyo last weekend

WITH trainer Danny Shum probably still on top of the world following the stunning victory of stable star Romantic Warrior in the Group One Yasuda Kinen in Japan last Sunday, it would be a folly to overlook his raiders at Happy Valley.

From his seven contenders on show, newcomer PACKING POWER has an obvious chance in the first division of the Mount Nicholson Handicap (12.40pm) over six furlongs, as he has been pitted against some pretty moderate rivals.

Having looked good in recent trials, including a course and distance win in April, and with Zac Purton aboard, who has a 32 percent win strike-rate for the stable, everything suggests he is fit and ready.

Stable companion HELENE WARRIOR is worth persevering with in the competitive Shouson Hill Handicap (2.45pm) over the extended mile.

This lightly raced former two-time winner for Michael Bell in the UK has had various excuses in all his four starts, including when missing the break on a track at Sha Tin last month where it paid to race up with the pace.

On that occasion, he finished off strongly behind smart middle-distance performer Voyage Samurai, beaten two-and-a half-lengths, suggesting his performance can be upgraded.

If he gets off on equal terms from his good draw in five, he is capable of going close in what looks a difficult puzzle to solve.

Useful speedster Lady’s Choice has a favourites’ chance when racing at the Valley for the first time in division one of the Violet Hill Handicap (3.15pm) over six furlongs.

His form is the best on view, although keep an eye on Kyrus Dragon, who is much better than his recent runs suggest.

POINTERS

Packing Power 12.40pm Happy Valley

Helene Warrior e/w 2.45pm Happy Valley