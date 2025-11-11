Serious Challenge ready to Rock in the Greatwood

Serious Challenge (far left) came fourth in the Novices' Championship Final.

ACTION from Prestbury Park continues on Sunday for the third and final day of the November Meeting.

The feature race on the card is the Greatwood Hurdle (3.30pm), where I’m keen to take a flier on SERIOUS CHALLENGE, who’s currently quoted at 16/1.

He came onto my radar when running a good fourth in the Novices’ Championship Final at Sandown under a big weight back in April.

That race usually produces several good horses, and he was well fancied for his seasonal reappearance at Aintree last month.

I felt he got a pipe opener that day, with a view to bigger targets, when never really being put into the race but staying on into fourth at the finish.

He was dropped a pound by the handicapper after that, which appears kind on the face of it, as I’ve a feeling there’s plenty more to come.

At this stage, he looks an excellent each-way bet.

Another of interest is ROCK MY WAY in the Oddschecker Handicap Chase (2.55pm) over three-miles-and-three-furlongs.

Read more Speed and Romance can write Notable Del Mar Story

Joe Tizzard hasn’t had the greatest of starts to the season, but this seven-year-old may have the fitness edge here over several at the top of the market who are making their seasonal reappearances.

When last seen at the Showcase Meeting, he travelled well for a long way before weakening two out, which should have put him spot on for this assignment.

He’s on an attractive mark, running off a pound lower than when he finished second to Haiti Couleurs in the National Hunt Chase at last year’s festival.

He stays the trip, he clearly likes Cheltenham, and soft ground should be no issue to him, so at 10/1 he’s another nice each-way wager.

POINTERS SUNDAY

Rock My Way e/w 2.55pm Cheltenham

Serious Challenge e/w 3.30pm Cheltenham