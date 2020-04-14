Schofield can continue bright spell on Cruz’s Sunshine

WHILE jockeys Zac Purton and Joao Moreira continue to hog the limelight in Hong Kong, facts and figures show that South African Chad Schofield has become the most improved jockey in the territory.

Schofield, son of top Australian and Sydney-based jockey Glyn, was given a long suspension earlier in the season and his campaign didn’t properly get going until February.

Since then, he has been riding the crest of a wave, with an impressive record of nine winners and 21 placings from his last 67 rides.

He also has great figures at Happy Valley having already guided home 15 winners this season, bettered only by the title chasing duo of Purton and Moreira.

Schofield is booked to ride in eight of the nine races today and his best chance of improving on his seasonal tally could be aboard SUNSHINE WARRIOR in the Fountain Palm Handicap (2.45pm) over the extended mile.

The Tony Cruz-trained son of Pierro, better known for his exploits over seven furlongs at Sha Tin, was impressive on his first foray to the Valley.

He travelled like the winner throughout the race and sprinted clear in the closing stages under Schofield.

A 7lb penalty is fair, but more importantly an inside draw sets him up for another dream journey along the rails.

This won’t be easy with last start winners Jolly Honour, Alpha Hedge and Best Alliance in the field, as well as the ultra-consistent Heavenly Thought who never runs a bad race.

Hopefully Schofield will have Sunshine Warrior ideally placed before turning into the home straight andunleashing his impressive finishing kick in the closing stages.

POINTERS

Sunshine Warrior (e/w) 2.45pm Happy Valley