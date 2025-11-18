Samar Kan shine Bright for Hayes at the Valley

David Hayes lies second in the Hong Kong trainers’ championship.

SERIOUS racegoers in Hong Kong will probably treat the nine-race programme at Happy Valley on Wednesday as the hors d’oeuvres, before a galaxy of stars including Ka Ying Rising, Romantic Warrior and Voyage Bubble serve up the main dish on Bank of China (Hong Kong) race-day at Sha Tin on Sunday.

It may look like a low-key affair at the Valley, but the programme is still full of highly competitive handicaps, which guarantee excitement and drama throughout.

It is worth noting that Wednesday’s racing takes place on the ‘B’ track, where gallopers drawn in low numbers in both sprint and extended mile contests have a decided advantage over rivals drawn in double-figure gates.

One horse that has everything going for him is three-time course-and-distance winner SAMARKAND, who has drawn the perfect inside gate one in division one of the Caroline Hill Handicap (12.10pm) over the extended mile.

It has been a long time between drinks for trainer David Hayes’ galloper, who last tasted success in March 2024, but he has spent recent times racing against better class company.

Since the beginning of the season he has been dropped back into Class Four company which has sparked a return to form – has won three times in the past against similar opposition – and he returns to the track after being just touched off by previous winner Fantastic Fun earlier this month.

On that occasion, after having to work hard from his outside gate, he went too hard when dictating the pace down the far side of the track and was unlucky to be caught in the shadows of the post.

With little to no opposition likely to take him on from the start, jockey Lyle Hewitson will be mindful to keep some petrol in the tank before going for glory down the home straight.

For those looking to include a danger in forecast wagers, California Moxie was nearly put over the rails when badly impeded a fortnight ago, and looks to be returning to near his best again.

Read more King and Molly ready to kick start Eustace’s season

Supporting newcomers in Class Three events at the Valley has been a painful strategy in the past, but it may be worth siding with LOYAL BRIGHT who looks the real deal in the Cotton Handicap (2.15pm) over six furlongs.

Unbeaten in all three races back in Australia, the son of Better Than Ready has had track work watchers purring since joining Frankie Lor’s stable back in July.

Having won his last three trials in impressive fashion, he looks to have all the right credentials to make a winning start, and especially with a favourable inside draw in two a major bonus to his chances.

This won’t be easy with some experienced speedsters in opposition, including Cheaha, who produced the fastest closing sectional time of the meeting when fourth on his debut a fortnight ago.

An outside draw is a negative for his chances though, and provided jockey Derek Leung bounces Loyal Bright into a good rhythm from the start, he will be difficult to catch in the closing stages.

POINTERS

Samarkand 12.10pm Happy Valley

Loyal Bright 2.15pm Happy Valley