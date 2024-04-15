Sam Torrance: Scottie Scheffler was sublime but Ludvig Aberg has arrived

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 14: Scottie Scheffler of the United States celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler produced a sublime performance to completely control the Masters and win a second Green Jacket, although Ludvig Aberg has shown he is ready to challenge the world No1 for the biggest prizes.

Scheffler’s rivals got near him at times but no one could get past the world No1 during a final round that saw some golf of the highest quality on what was, as always, a magnificent Augusta National course.

The weather made Friday and Saturday extremely difficult and some big names found the going tough. Scheffler’s own iron play wasn’t as good as it can be on Sunday’s front nine but his short game was terrific and kept him in front.

He didn’t have an easy start to the final round, having to work hard to make par in his first two holes and then dropping shots as his rivals circled. But just when he needed to he pulled away with a string of birdies around the turn.

Scheffler made a great putt at the eighth, set up a tap-in with a fantastic second shot into the ninth and then, after Aberg joined him at seven under, went further ahead at the 10th. When Aberg bounced back from a double bogey to get within two, he restored his cushion with another birdie at 14 after a wonderful second shot to two feet.

He wrapped up that win in textbook fashion, playing the back nine exactly how you’re supposed to at every single hole. This was Scottie on top form and he never got flustered, despite being on alert for news of his wife going into labour.

Being the hot favourite didn’t faze Scheffler either. Nick Faldo made the good point on commentary that if you believe in yourself too, then justifying that expectation with a win can do wonders for your self-confidence.

Scheffler has now matched Tiger Woods’s achievement of winning the Arnold Palmer, Players Championship and Masters in the same year. Comparisons are difficult; to me, Tiger is incomparable. Only at the end of Scheffler’s career can we judge it, but he is still only 27 and is capable of anything.

Aberg was magnificent in finishing outright second on not only his Masters debut but his first ever major tournament.

I’m a huge fan of the 24-year-old. He has such a free-flowing swing, hits the ball so straight and is quick to take his shots. He takes it all his stride, even smiling after that double bogey at 11, which would have finished some players. It was wonderful to see.

The Ryder Cup showed him how good he is under pressure, although I’m sure Aberg knew already. He is already a star and a future megastar. He has just challenged for a major and, on this evidence, I think he can also rival Scheffler for the world No1 spot.

Aberg was Scheffler’s closest challenger at the Masters

Tommy Fleetwood was exceptional in finishing third, his best Masters result so far. The Englishman didn’t play any bad shots but coudn’t buy a putt on Sunday.

Fleetwood has now been top 10 in five of his last eight majors. I believe his time will come – he has a beautiful swing, so just needs to keep going.

I loved the way that Max Homa played all week as he tied with Fleetwood and Collin Morikawa on four under, and liked his remark that winning doesn’t always come with a trophy. He’s clearly enjoying his golf right now.

Morikawa looked solid until he collapsed with two double bogeys in three holes. There were faults in there but it was nice to see him showing glimpses of the form that brought him two majors in the space of 12 months.

Bryson DeChambeau hit some funny shots and some great shots on his way to a tie for sixth. He just needs to add a bit more control to his game, because he showed that his best is as good as anyone’s but his second best isn’t.

There were some great other stories, such as low amateur Neal Shipley getting to play alongside Woods, and Akshay Bhatia making his Masters debut 10 years after reaching the finals of a Drive, Chip and Putt competition at Augusta, aged 12.

Scheffler, meanwhile, heads home to Texas having proved again that he is the full package. His next focus is on becoming a father but the US PGA Championship, which takes place in Kentucky next month, will also be on his mind.

Sam Torrance OBE is a former Ryder Cup-winning captain and one of Europe’s most successful golfers. Follow him @torrancesam