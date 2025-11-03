Salesforce: UK profit surges as 300 jobs lost

Salesforce also cut a lot of UK jobs in 2023. Credit - Getty.

The UK division of Salesforce has made another huge round of job cuts as its profit jumped by 65 per cent during its latest financial year.

The firm’s headcount fell from 2,964 to 2,673 in 2024, new accounts filed with Companies House have revealed.

The reduction comes after Salesforce also cut more than 450 jobs in 2023.

The company’s latest results also show its pre-tax profit surged from £51.9m to £85.7m in the 12 months.

Its turnover also increased from £1.6bn to £1.8bn over the same period.

Salesforce sheds jobs amid AI push

In February, City AM reported that the cloud-based software giant was to cut 1,000 roles while hiring salespeople for AI.

At the time, Salesforce said it was reducing its headcount to streamline its operations while actively looking for new roles centred on selling new AI products.

It was not revealed how many of the 1,000 jobs impacted were in the UK.

Also earlier this year, Salesforce said the UK could fall short of its economic growth ambitions unless it accelerates investment in workforce skills to match the rapid expansion of AI technologies.

Salesforce’s UK and Ireland chief executive, Zahra Bahrololoumi, told City AM: “Agentic AI represents a new economic model reshaping UK businesses.”

“By adopting AI agents early, UK companies of all sizes are driving significant productivity gains and enabling human workers to focus on more high-value areas across their business”, she added.

Last month, Salesforce doubled down on its partnerships with AI heavyweights OpenAI and Anthropic to bolster its flagship AI platform, ‘agentforce 360’, as uptake remained modest.

Salesforce announced its expanded partnership with the ChatGPT maker will allow customers to access ‘agentforce’ inside the LLM.

Meanwhile, customers will also be able to build AI agents and prompts using OpenAI’s GPT5.

The US software maker also plans to integrate a commerce feature within its operations, allowing merchants to access GPT users, whilst still maintaining full control over customer data.