AI agents: meet your new (cheaper) colleague

(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The rise of AI agents is reshaping the workplace, as their potential to redefine numerous job roles increases.

Across various business sectors, firms are integrating these ‘agents’ to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and enhance decision making.

As their adoption accelerates, traditionally human roles are becoming progressively automated.

Meanwhile, other roles are evolving at a similar rate to complement, or work alongside, AI-generated workflows.

What is an AI agent?

AI agents refer to AI-powered software programs capable of autonomously executing tasks on behalf of another system or user.

They were built to use the tools available to complete complex tasks that often span across multiple processes and systems.

They can consume information, interpret it, and respond using natural language.

Unlike traditional AI-powered chat-bots like ChatGPT, that simply respond when prompted, AI agents can execute actions completely autonomously to handle customer service queries, manage workflows and make strategic recommendations.

“These systems can function autonomously, streamlining operations and reducing the need for human intervention”, says Mantas Lukauskas, AI tech lead at Hostinger.

“The ability of AI agents to integrate across platforms makes them powerful tools for businesses”.

How are businesses using them?

While we are still at the very beginning of implementation, businesses are already reaping their benefits.

A recent survey by Loopex Digital revealed just how significantly AI agents are reducing the time spent on repetitive tasks.

“Our analysts used to spend hours manually gathering data from multiple platforms”, says Vahan Proghosyan, chief executive of Linkee.ai.

“With AI, this process takes minutes, cutting workloads and improving accuracy”.

The report also showed agents improving response times and facilitating customer communication.

“We’ve tripled our lead engagement by using AI to instantly respond to enquiries”, says Maria Harutyunyan, chief executive of Loopex.

“Customers receive immediate, personalised replies, improving our conversion rates”.

Meanwhile, an AI-driven assistant could also guide users through email set up, to ensure messages avoid spam filters and actually reach designated inboxes.

Read more OpenAI rivals Anthropic by simplifying AI agent development

Chief executive of ZeroBounce Liviu Tanase said: “This has dramatically improved email deliverilability and customer engagement”.

Retailers too are benefiting from AI agents, using them to recover lost sales by generating targeted messages that result in a strong return on investment.

Cheaper than hiring you

The rapid advancements in AI from big tech firms across the world are making automation cheaper than hiring human employees.

The AI market is projected to surpass $800bn (£618.19bn) in 2030, with AI agents handling a growing share of business functions.

Chinese startup DeepSeek proved to global tech players just how affordable AI-powered systems can be, launching an advanced chat bot at a fraction of the cost of similar, US developed models.

“AI doesn’t just replace human workers, it enhances consistency and efficiency in ways that were previously impossible”, said Lukauskas.

“The emergence of AI prompt engineers shows how quickly new AI-driven roles are developing”.

With AI agents performing these tasks at a lower cost than human employees, companies are increasingly opting for automation to cut overheads and streamline productivity.

How will jobs be affected?

In the near term, data entry and administration roles are set to be hit hardest by the implementation of AI agents.

AI automation could replace tasks like manual data processing.

“By 2026, up to 90 per cent of data entry tasks could be automated”, said McKinsey.

Optical character recognition (OCR) and AI-powered data management are two factors that are accelerating this shift.

AI-driven virtual assistants are also expected to handle most routine inquiries, like customer service and retail operations, by 2027.

“AI is providing customer service with unmatched consistency”, said Lukauskas.

In retail, predictive AI will be improving demand forecasting and resource management, leading to automation in logistics and inventory control.

Meanwhile, AI-driven financial analysis is also growing. Yet, complex decision making roles will take longer to automate.

Lukauskas explained that “while AI can streamline accounting and risk assessment, high level financial reasoning still requires human expertise”.

“The question isn’t whether AI will transform industries, but how quickly companies and workers can adapt”, he added.