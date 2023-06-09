Sage advice would be to go with Invincible

Hugh Bowman currently lies third in the jockeys’ championship with 54 wins this season

TRAINER David Hayes has made no secret that he expects his highly-progressive three-year-old Lucky Encounter to complete a hat-trick in the Pok Fu Lam Country Park Handicap (1.10pm) over six furlongs.

Hayes have been particularly bullish about the prospects of his Australian import, following his latest success when leading all the way, and beating Reward Smile in a good time last month.

He was, however, receiving seven pounds from the runner-up, who didn’t advertise the form when beaten at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

With a seven-pound penalty, this looks a tougher assignment, especially with the likes of Brilliant Way, Excellent Fighter and notably INVINCIBLE SAGE in opposition.

Excellent Fighter from the Ricky Yiu yard, has been a model of consistency all season, winning three races from six runs, and is particularly strong in the closing stages of races.

With blinkers equipped for the first time, he looks the obvious danger to Invincible Sage who can confirm high expectations, after an eye-catching performance on his debut over the straight five furlongs at Sha Tin last month.

Everything that could go wrong did go wrong for this son of Thronum, who was impeded, bumped, and never saw clear daylight, when fourth to Flying High, and can be considered a winner without a penalty.

This £100,000 yearling purchase had a fruitful campaign as a juvenile in Australia, winning three times (twice over six furlongs) and placed twice from seven starts, including a fourth behind Giga Kick, who subsequently won Australia’s richest horse race; The Everest.

An outside draw of 12 is not ideal, so expect a typical Hugh Bowman signature ride of waiting in rear before pouncing late, and hopefully sprinting past his rivals close to home.

POINTERS

Invincible Sage 1.10pm Sha Tin