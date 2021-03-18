Hong Kong Racing Tips: Hayes can be the Master this weekend

TAKE trainer David Hayes to cap a memorable day when he saddles expensive Australian import MASTER MONTARO in the Rapper Dragon Handicap (9.50am).

This highly competitive handicap is a minefield of seasoned gallopers and unexposed, but potentially exciting, four-year-olds including Super Football and the progressive Flagship Glory, who was unlucky not to make the HK Derby line-up.

Master Montaro, a son of UK Group 1 winner Toronado, arrived in Hong Kong with a big reputation but,despite winning over six furlongs on his debut, has taken some time to acclimatise to conditions and it is only recently that he has physically and mentally reached his peak.

There was lots to like about his win over seven furlongs last month when, despite still showing signs of inexperience and racing from an awkward draw, he suddenly exploded at the two-furlong marker to run down his rivals in the closing stages and win in good style.

Now racing over his optimum distance and finally allocated an inside draw, allowing him a trouble-free journey, he can make the most of an attractive handicap mark.

With the likes of Flagship Glory, Beauty Smile and Super Football all racing from wide draws and possibly facing tough journeys, improving and former track and trip winner The Rock can prove the principle threat.

POINTERS

Master Montaro (e/w) 9.50am Sha Tin