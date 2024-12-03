McDonald has a Smart chance of success aboard Fighter

James McDonald goes for his first International Jockeys’ Championship win at Happy Valley.

JAMES McDonald is probably going to need a large slice of luck if he is to win his first International Jockeys’ Championship title.

Officially the world’s best jockey cannot count on any of his four gallopers being at the forefront of the betting, although Chateauneuf from the David Hayes stable does hold strong claims in the LONGINES International Jockeys’ Championship 4th Leg (2.10pm) over six furlongs.

The son of Fastnet Rock has however, proved a moody customer in the past despite winning over the course and distance in October and will need to be at his best to beat the likes of Super Joy N Fun and the Ryan Moore-ridden Lucky Eight.

McDonald, however, should not leave the meeting empty-handed when he climbs aboard well-handicapped SMART FIGHTER, who gets his chance to successfully follow up a course and distance triumph back in October, in the Ireland Handicap (1.10pm) over six furlongs.

The five-year-old gelding has proved a model of consistency this season and looked particularly good when withstanding a strong late challenge from Tactical Command and company, after having to work hard from the front.

McDonald has already struck early in his short-term contract in the city, with an impressive strike rate of seven wins and 10 places from just 40 rides.

With Ricky Yiu’s stable in good form, and Smart Fighter coming from the favoured one gate, everything looks in place for McDonald to further add to his winning tally.

Opposition looks thin on the ground with Excellent Peers, Masterofmyuniverse and Team Happy worth including in forecasts with the selection.

POINTERS

Smart Fighter 1.10pm Happy Valley