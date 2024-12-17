Royal Albert Hall to stage British boxing grudge match on special date
London’s Royal Albert Hall will host an all-British blockbuster fight between arch-rivals Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price on International Women’s Day next year.
The world welterweight unification fight between Liverpudlian Jonas and former Wales footballer Price will top a women-only bill at the historic venue on Friday March 7.
It comes after both fighters defended their titles on Saturday, Price retaining the WBA belt with a third-round stoppage of Colombian Bexcy Mateus and Jonas adding the WBC crown to the IBF by beating Ivana Habazin.
“It’s an honour to be headlining this incredible all-women’s event at such an iconic venue. It shows how far women’s boxing has come,” said Jonas, 40.
“Throughout my career, I have broken down barriers and achieved what people said I couldn’t, and there is still a lot more to come.
“Lauren Price has a lot of hype around her but I believe this fight is going to be a step too far for her. I’ve been in big fights, I’ve fought world champions and Olympic medallists, but she’s never faced anyone like me as a pro.”
Price is 10 years younger, a Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion and unbeaten in eight professional fights – and has made no secret of wanting to dethrone Jonas.
The winner of the much-anticipated bout would likely face US star Mikaela Mayer, who holds the WBO belt, for the right to be the undisputed welterweight champion.
“I’m excited to headline such a huge occasion. I have a lot of respect for Natasha Jonas and what she has achieved in the sport, but she has the belts that I want,” said Price.
“When I turned professional after becoming Olympic champion, I wanted to create greatness. This fight – a big all-British unification clash, Wales versus England with five world titles on the line – will help cement my legacy and show that I am No1 in the division.
“I believe I’m too young, too quick and too good for Natasha Jonas and I will be bringing the belts back home to Wales with me.”
The Royal Albert Hall has more than a century’s history of staging boxing, with the likes of Muhammad Ali, Henry Cooper, Frank Bruno, Lennox Lewis and Prince Naseem Hamed gracing the 5,000-capacity venue.
It is also set to host combat of another variety next year, when sumo wrestling is hosted in south-west London for only the second time.