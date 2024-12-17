Royal Albert Hall to stage British boxing grudge match on special date

Natasha Jonas will defend her world titles against Lauren Price at the Royal Albert Hall next year

London’s Royal Albert Hall will host an all-British blockbuster fight between arch-rivals Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price on International Women’s Day next year.

The world welterweight unification fight between Liverpudlian Jonas and former Wales footballer Price will top a women-only bill at the historic venue on Friday March 7.

It comes after both fighters defended their titles on Saturday, Price retaining the WBA belt with a third-round stoppage of Colombian Bexcy Mateus and Jonas adding the WBC crown to the IBF by beating Ivana Habazin.

“It’s an honour to be headlining this incredible all-women’s event at such an iconic venue. It shows how far women’s boxing has come,” said Jonas, 40.

“Throughout my career, I have broken down barriers and achieved what people said I couldn’t, and there is still a lot more to come.

“Lauren Price has a lot of hype around her but I believe this fight is going to be a step too far for her. I’ve been in big fights, I’ve fought world champions and Olympic medallists, but she’s never faced anyone like me as a pro.”

Price is 10 years younger, a Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion and unbeaten in eight professional fights – and has made no secret of wanting to dethrone Jonas.

The winner of the much-anticipated bout would likely face US star Mikaela Mayer, who holds the WBO belt, for the right to be the undisputed welterweight champion.

“I’m excited to headline such a huge occasion. I have a lot of respect for Natasha Jonas and what she has achieved in the sport, but she has the belts that I want,” said Price.

“When I turned professional after becoming Olympic champion, I wanted to create greatness. This fight – a big all-British unification clash, Wales versus England with five world titles on the line – will help cement my legacy and show that I am No1 in the division.

“I believe I’m too young, too quick and too good for Natasha Jonas and I will be bringing the belts back home to Wales with me.”

The Royal Albert Hall has more than a century’s history of staging boxing, with the likes of Muhammad Ali, Henry Cooper, Frank Bruno, Lennox Lewis and Prince Naseem Hamed gracing the 5,000-capacity venue.

It is also set to host combat of another variety next year, when sumo wrestling is hosted in south-west London for only the second time.